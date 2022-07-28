Two police officials martyred in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and another was injured when unknown attackers opened fire on a police patrol party near Pasani checkpost in Mattani area of the provincial capital on Wednesday evening.

The area, where the attack took place is located in the southern fringes of the provincial capital, and falls in the limits of Mattani police station.

A police statement identified the martyrs as Sher Akbar and Jan Ali, while police post in-charge Nauthia Khan was injured in the firing.

The injured cop was shifted to a hospital.

The statement said that heavy police contingents rushed to the area after the attack and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022