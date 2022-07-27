DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

ICC plays down threat to one-day format

Reuters Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 06:04pm

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) played down threats to the game's 50-overs format on Wednesday and said a “healthy” number of one-day internationals will be played in the 2023-27 cycle.

The proliferation of lucrative domestic T20 leagues have cramped up cricket's already-strained calendar and England all-rounder Ben Stokes attributed his shock ODI retirement to an “unsustainable” schedule.

Earlier this month South Africa abandoned their ODI tour of Australia as it clashed with the launch of their domestic T20 league rising their chances of qualifying directly for next year's World Cup in India.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said structuring of the game's three formats was discussed at the governing body's annual general meeting in Birmingham where the Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-27 was finalised.

“I think at this stage there is some discussion, not specifically about ODIs, but about the mix of formats within the calendar,” Allardice told a video conference.

“Countries have been, in their FTPs, are still scheduling a healthy number of ODIs as well.

“So in the FTP, I don't think you'll see any significant change to the number of ODIs or the proportion of ODIs as being planned.”

Australia test batsman Usman Khawaja has said one-day cricket was “dying a slow death”, while former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram called the format a “drag”.

Allardice conceded some members put “particular attention on their domestic leagues” but insisted their commitment to international and bilateral cricket was “as strong as it's ever been”.

“Each of them has to manage that balance between domestic competitions, their international schedule and the management of their players.

“Each of those boards is in slightly different situation. So there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to that balancing issue.”

ICC chairman Greg Barclay acknowledged franchise-based leagues were expanding fast.

“So there's a lot of pressure on the calendar, but I'm not sure it's a tipping point,” said the New Zealander.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Justice on trial

Justice on trial

Zahid Hussain
It's important to alleviate concerns about the impartiality of the apex judiciary in order to strengthen court's authority.

Editorial

An expected change in Punjab
Updated 27 Jul, 2022

An expected change in Punjab

Change in the political scene after top court’s decision will prove to be the most massive setback for the PML-N in its history.
Ulema in Kabul
27 Jul, 2022

Ulema in Kabul

WHILE attacks by militants on Pakistani forces continue, the state is still strangely committed to suing for peace...
Monkeypox outbreak
27 Jul, 2022

Monkeypox outbreak

IT may seem right now to be a distant concern, but if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that even...
Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...