Senator Raza Rabbani warns ‘intervention’ to affect parliament

Iftikhar A. Khan Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:09am
Senator Raza Rabbani wrote letters to the Senate chairman and National Assembly on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has warned that any “soft intervention” by the military would directly affect the parliament.

In separate but identical letters to the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker, Mr Rabbani urged them to play their role in saving the parliament, insisting that the federal and parliamentary character and system in Pakistan had been under persistent attack from the ruling elite.

The PPP senator said that during Pakistan’s 75-year history, the elite had experimented with several governing systems, including military dictatorships, One Unit, presidential and quasi-presidential forms, party-less elections, unelected majlis-i-shoora (parliament), and chief executive and controlled parliamentary systems.

“These systems were against the grain of the founding father’s vision for Pakistan,” he wrote. “They were unable to appreciate the political, economic and cultural diversity of the federation.”

Deplores Pakistan’s ‘Ayubian’ elite, likens it to Bonapartists

He said parliament was deliberately crippled and thus failed to synthesise this heterogeneity and fell into disarray.

Mr Rabbani said that similar to Bonapartists, supporters of the political movement in France that aimed to restore the French empire under the house of Bonaparte, a part of the ruling elite in Pakistan was Ayubian and had always sought to restore the constitution of 1962 and its economic and cultural dispensation.

In order to achieve such ends with mala fide intent, the inclusiveness of parliament was being replaced by the marginalisation of provinces and their diverse people, Mr Rabbani said.

“The systematic feeding of parliament on bacteria and fungi have caused the rot to start and the process of decomposing parliament has started,” he said.

“As a result of which, the trichotomy of power envisaged in the Constitution is being trampled, the unbridled right of parliament to legislate within the limits defined by the Constitution is being questioned, presiding officers are being summoned, and Article 69 of the Constitution has all but ceased to exist.”

He asked the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker to act collectively to preserve and protect the parliament as envisaged in the Constitution.

Mr Rabbani also floated the idea that a meeting of surviving presiding officers of both houses be called to assess the situation and suggest a way forward to "save parliament".

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Comments (10)
Denali
Jul 27, 2022 09:22am
You had no problem when this happened on April 6 - so why now ?
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 27, 2022 09:36am
Beneficiaries are in trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jul 27, 2022 09:54am
@Denali, He is on top among many of the hypocrates we do have in both houses.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 27, 2022 10:00am
Sir if you have proof go to court otherwise shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
Cyrus
Jul 27, 2022 10:09am
The best is yet to come
Reply Recommend 0
FG
Jul 27, 2022 10:21am
Restore the 73 constitution with 18 ammendment SC can not have jurisdiction on PM , CM Parliament MNA neither should accept petition and listen hearing nor should have Judges appointments powers
Reply Recommend 0
Peshori
Jul 27, 2022 10:30am
A big theive of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Jul 27, 2022 10:37am
This self righteous person’s conscience remain asleep when MNA’s were bought at Sindh house but wakes up whenever his party is caught with fingers in the jar .
Reply Recommend 0
TheTruth
Jul 27, 2022 10:38am
@Amer, Why not u advice him "Go to GHQ". As they are the only pious people on the land. SC is their subordinate contributor.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 27, 2022 10:51am
When their own tails come under the boot, they goes to history.
Reply Recommend 0

