KHUZDAR: Two motorcyclists were killed on Quetta-Karachi national highway in Khuzdar district when a car hit their motorbike on Monday.

Levies officials said the accident took place near Baghbana area, some 30km away from Khuzdar town. The two motorcyclists received serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital in Khuzdar where they died during treatment.

The officials identified the deceased as Mahfooz Gul and Abdul Rehman.

