DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2022

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Reuters Published July 23, 2022 - Updated July 23, 2022 01:33pm
<p>The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City. — Reuters</p>

The logo for Google LLC is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York City. — Reuters

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person.

Google, which placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be “wholly unfounded.”

“It’s regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Last year, Google said that LaMDA — Language Model for Dialogue Applications — was built on the company’s research showing Transformer-based language models trained on dialogue could learn to talk about essentially anything.

Google and many leading scientists were quick to dismiss Lemoine’s views as misguided, saying LaMDA is simply a complex algorithm designed to generate convincing human language.

Lemoine’s dismissal was first reported by Big Technology, a tech and society newsletter.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Jul 23, 2022 01:45pm
Firing him is the strongest proof he may be right.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Jul 23, 2022 01:48pm
This article was in what language?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election farce
Updated 23 Jul, 2022

Election farce

THE winner of the election for the Punjab chief executive seemed apparent on the final count — 186 votes in favour...
Selling energy
23 Jul, 2022

Selling energy

WITH electricity rapidly becoming unaffordable and supplies more erratic in spite of surplus generation capacity,...
Child abuse epidemic
23 Jul, 2022

Child abuse epidemic

CHILDREN already have a rough deal in this society, but frequent cases of child abuse point to a deep sickness that...
Political machinations
Updated 22 Jul, 2022

Political machinations

Fears of being confined to Islamabad have led PML-N, allies to take unsavoury route in their attempt to save current Punjab govt.
LG polls’ delay
22 Jul, 2022

LG polls’ delay

THE postponement of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, which was scheduled for Sunday, is a...
Absurd jirga decision
22 Jul, 2022

Absurd jirga decision

IT has been observed that the cacophony of national politics often drowns out the real societal issues of the day....