Punjab CM re-election: SC summons deputy speaker at 2pm on Elahi's petition

The Supreme Court on Saturday summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari at 2pm in connection with a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging his ruling during the chief minister's re-election a day earlier.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, directed Mazari to submit the complete record of yesterday's re-election to the court.

The bench also issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat and the Punjab chief secretary.

The bench issued the directives while hearing Elahi's petition, which was filed late last night, after a contentious ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his defeat — despite having a majority — and Hamza Shehbaz's re-election as the province's chief executive.

The hearing is being held at the SC's Lahore registry.

During the election on Friday, Mazari rejected all 10 votes cast by the PML-Q on the pretext that they had violated the orders of their party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, citing a letter he received from the patriarch which said he was asking his party lawmakers to back Hamza.

After counting the polled votes, the deputy speaker announced that Elahi bagged 186 votes, while Hamza could get 179 votes. However, he refrained from declaring Elahi the chief minister.

Instead, he indicated that as party chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's instructions to PML-Q members to vote for Hamza instead of Elahi held greater sway.

The deputy speaker then announced that Hamza had won the election of chief minister, since the 10 deducted votes reduced Elahi's tally to 176, while Hamza remained on top with 179.

At the outset of the hearing, Elahi's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that in the run-off election yesterday Hamza secured 179 votes against his client's 186.

But the deputy speaker rejected 10 votes of PML-Q lawmakers on the grounds of a letter, purportedly sent by PML-Q President Shujaat, the lawyer said.

During the hearing, Elahi informed the court that Hamza had taken oath as the chief minister.

However, Chief Justice Bandial responded: "It does not matter. We have to discuss the law and the Constitution."

The petition

In his petition, Elahi requested the court to hold the deputy speaker's ruling leading to Hamza's re-election as "bogus and false".

"Hamza Shehbaz may kindly be declared disqualified as the Punjab chief minister/ member of the provincial assembly," the petition read.

It requested the court to declare the deputy speaker's decision to discard the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers on grounds of Article 63-A of the Constitution as "unconstitutional".

Instead, the petition said, the court may declare Elahi the "lawful returned candidate" and the PML-Q leader be allowed to take oath as the Punjab chief minister.

The petition further stated that Hamza should be restrained from taking the oath as the chief minister. It is pertinent to mention that Hamza was administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Baleeghur Rehman earlier today.

Who decides party line?

After the SC summoned Mazari, PTI leader Asad Umar said the court had made the matter "very simple" now.

"[The court] has summoned the deputy speaker at 2pm. Let us also know where the Supreme Court said in its ruling that the party chief had the authority to give instructions regarding voting. The Constitution is very clear that it is the authority of the parliamentary party," he tweeted.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Deputy Speaker Mazari for his ruling, saying: "[The] deputy speaker has not relied on any parliamentary tradition and has actually weakened parliament by making parliamentary party redundant. [The] only way we can change the course is democracy within parties, [and the] empowerment of parliamentary party is a leap forward in this direction."

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the deputy speaker's ruling, saying that the PTI had celebrated when the votes of its 25 dissident lawmakers, who had backed Hamza in the April 16 election for the Punjab CM's slot, were discounted in light of the SC's decision.

"When our votes were rejected, Asad Umar had said PTI chairperson Imran Khan had instructed all party members to vote for Parvez Elahi. So is Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain not the head of the PML-Q?" he questioned.

'Country can't bear Zardari politics'

Before the hearing, Chaudhry said the country could not bear "Zardari politics" — an apparent reference to reports of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's attempts to garner Shujaat's support for Hamza ahead of the election.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Fawad said: "This country needs political values. If you have to do Zardari-style politics ... then there's no need to hold elections. Hold auctions instead.

"Whoever makes a bigger bid may buy the seat," he added.

The PTI leader went on to say that after the deputy speaker's ruling and the "way the public mandate was stolen, the political environment in the country is like the one after a war".

He further claimed that the ruling coalition had "ruined" the Constitution.

Chaudhry said all senior lawyers in the country were in consensus that the deputy speaker's ruling was against the law and Constitution. "It is not just against the law and Constitution, but also against our political values and democracy," he added.

Turning his guns on Shujaat, Chaudhry claimed the PML-Q president did not want to support a PTI-backed candidate.

"Then [PML-Q's] Salik Hussain and Tariq Cheema should resign as they had contested the election as the PTI candidate. They couldn't even have been elected as a councillor if they did not have the PTI's support," Chaudhry said.

He alleged that Salik and Cheema had held Shujaat "hostel (sic) at night" and "got his thumb impression" on the letter sent to Mazari.

Fawad further said Shujaat had been ill for a long time and had Parkinson's disease. "So we all know his decision-making ability is very limited."

He called for the court to summon the deputy speaker and frame charges of contempt against him.

The PTI leader also asked the "powers who have imposed these dwarfs on Pakistan to stop playing with Pakistan".

When a reporter asked him whether his party had a plan B in case the SC dismissed Elahi's plea, he replied: "We don't have a plan B. It's the people who have a plan B ... If justice is not delivered, people will carve out their own path."