'Repeat of Sindh House': Imran says PTI MPAs being offered Rs500m to switch loyalties

Dawn.com Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 09:00pm
<p>This combination photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari — Photo courtesy: DawnNewsTV/PPP Twitter</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was behind a plot to bribe his party's MPAs into switching loyalties ahead of the upcoming chief minister's elections.

"Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs500m being offered to buy MPAs. The main architect behind this is Asif Zardari who gets NRO (national reconciliation ordinance) for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He should be jailed," the former prime minister tweeted.

Imran said that attempts to purchase MPA loyalties were not only an attack on democracy, but also on society's moral fabric.

"Had SC (Supreme Court) taken action & debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as a deterrent. Don't handlers of US regime change conspiracy's imported govt realise severe damage being done to the nation?" he questioned.

Imran's claim followed similar allegations made a day earlier by other PTI leaders, who said the party's MPAs were being threatened and pressurised by the government through intelligence agencies and police to ‘manipulate’ the voting.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill alleged today that an MPA of the party was "bought" by Zardari and the PML-N for Rs250m.

He said that on Imran's instructions, a protest has been called at Lahore's Liberty Chowk today against the alleged horse trading.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that a party MPA from Rahim Yar Khan, Masood Majeed, had fled to Turkey after being bribed with Rs400m. He accused Zardari of being behind the ploy.

Chaudhry said that three more MPAs had submitted their affidavits to the apex court, explaining how they were offered bribes. He also accused PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar of being involved in the alleged attempt to bribe PTI MPAs.

"We don't know how many MPAs have been approached. No person who is involved in such tactics will ever be forgiven by people. This habit of sticking to power should now end."

Tarar denies, levies counter-allegations

Shortly after, Tarar held a press conference of his own and rejected all the allegations levelled against him.

He challenged Chaudhry to testify his claims on oath on the Holy Quran, saying he would leave politics forever if Chaudhry did so.

Regarding the PTI leader's claims about the Rahim Yar Khan MPA, Tarar said that Chaudhry Masood Ahmed had resigned in April and lambasted the opposition party for not being aware of its own members.

"This crying of yours, I understand why it is being done," he said, adding that more resignations could possibly come forward.

Tarar levied his own counter-allegations of PML-N MPAs being allegedly bribed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Tarar said a PML-N lawmaker was approached with a bribe of Rs100m while he was performing Haj. He further alleged that Moonis was "pleading" with the MPAs in Islamabad to switch loyalties while an elderly female PML-N MPA was also approached in Faisalabad.

Tarar said if the matter escalated to the courts then the PML-N would also present "all evidence".

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also issued a strong response to Chaudhry's comments, decrying them as "false and absurd".

He said Chaudhry's comments signalled that PTI MPAs were themselves not willing to vote for Parvez for the chief minister election and the PTI was trying to blame others for its internal squabbles and inability to manage its members.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.

Majil - Washington DC
Jul 20, 2022 07:34pm
They should demand the bribes in USD
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Khan
Jul 20, 2022 07:36pm
Why did you give such people party tickets if they are so easily swayed by money? Isn't PTI the "party of ideology"?
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 20, 2022 07:37pm
Zardari stealing money of the people of sindh. Pray against his evil action.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 20, 2022 07:38pm
This democratic system is rotten to the core. In Sindh democracy is a sham, the feudals wield power and there's nothing that seems like it can displace them. PPP= Pakistan Feudal Party
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Jul 20, 2022 07:39pm
Shame on PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 20, 2022 07:40pm
IK, Any hard proof to support your claim?
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 20, 2022 07:41pm
This gang of corrupt will go to any lengths to prevent their rule
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Jul 20, 2022 07:41pm
Old habits are hard to mend.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 20, 2022 07:42pm
Does IK realize that he has been causing so much damage to country in the last 4 years?
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 20, 2022 07:42pm
Who is the most corrupt man in Pakistan. The man who Shabaz wanted to drag through the streets.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Jul 20, 2022 07:44pm
It is all kosher when PTI or Q league offers any thing and no one can see that; as it is in the blind spot
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 20, 2022 07:46pm
The more they try to bribe the bigger hole they will get themselves into - tell zardari to bribe every single person in Pakistan with that same amount and everyone will side with him….
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jul 20, 2022 07:47pm
Do you think pakistani did not realise MPA were given money to switch last time at the behest of USA. Do you think they do not know what is happening?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Jul 20, 2022 07:47pm
SC needs to take notice now. Why do they open 24hr courts when they want to punish IK and PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 20, 2022 07:55pm
As usual SC is sitting back and doing nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Jul 20, 2022 07:56pm
USA govt can even offer usd50 million per head to retain their govt...
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Jul 20, 2022 07:57pm
I just wish Zardari could use his smartness in productive way for the betterment of country instead of destruction
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Jul 20, 2022 07:58pm
Sorry to say but majority I have seen are Greedy and even ready to Sale their country in the name of money.Shame on these guys.Greedy lot
Reply Recommend 0
Neutraview
Jul 20, 2022 08:02pm
There is literally a 'democratic circus' going on. This is the basic reason why Neutrals flourish in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Jul 20, 2022 08:05pm
Rs. 500 Million is what, a few hundred US$?
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Jul 20, 2022 08:06pm
On such precarious situation, raising of hands by the MPA's should be done.
Reply Recommend 0
Ray
Jul 20, 2022 08:07pm
Tarar is not fit for any position. He behaves like a toddler.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Jul 20, 2022 08:07pm
Imran Khan is a professional Liar
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Jul 20, 2022 09:23pm
Zardari is playing Russian Roulette. He should be very careful as there is a limit to everything.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Jul 20, 2022 09:24pm
If the mob (future forecast) gets hold of Zardari, the nearest tree will suffice.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Jul 20, 2022 09:25pm
This what happens to countries where criminals are allowed to roam around freely.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 20, 2022 09:28pm
Please wake up CJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Tanvir
Jul 20, 2022 09:29pm
There is no place for Honest Patriots in Pakistan any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Aashir
Jul 20, 2022 09:29pm
@Khurram , Don't worry, Supreme Court is eagerly waiting for a petition from their ladla, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 20, 2022 09:29pm
Zardari should now pray for his peaceful death
Reply Recommend 0

