Today's Paper | July 20, 2022

Pakistan complete record run chase to beat Sri Lanka in Galle

AFP Published July 20, 2022 - Updated July 20, 2022 02:35pm
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) and Mohammad Rizwan run between wickets during the final day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 20, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) and Mohammad Nawaz walk back to the pavilion after rain stopped play during the final day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Wednesday. — AFP
Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test.

The tourists achieved the win in the final session of the fifth day's play to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts and is on the brink of an unprecedented feat of four straight five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

He took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings.

Pakistan resumed the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka soon used up their remaining two umpire reviews, with Jayasuriya involved in both calls.

Mohammad Rizwan opened his day's account with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive intent by taking singles and twos before he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.

A review did not save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-match series after a successful stint with English county Sussex.

Shafique, who recorded his second Test century on day four to lead the chase, has stood firm and played the anchor's role to perfection so far.

Comments (8)
500 characters
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 01:48pm
Punjab Cricket Board's eleven has played exceptionally well against the Srilankan National team. Sincerely hope the rain stays away. All the best.
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2022 02:00pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply
Waseem
Jul 20, 2022 02:31pm
What a stunning chase. This young team is brilliant and plays the game with so much effort and determination.
Reply
Pakistani
Jul 20, 2022 02:35pm
Remarkable achievement.
Reply
Asfand
Jul 20, 2022 03:02pm
Wonderful Team Pakistan
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2022 03:10pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 20, 2022 03:10pm
Exceptional performance by Punjab Cricket Board's eleven. What an innings by this youngster Abdullah Shafique. Weldone boys.
Reply
Farhan khan
Jul 20, 2022 03:26pm
Pakistan Zindabad. Both Teams Were Played Very Well.
Reply

