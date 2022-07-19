DAWN.COM Logo

Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase against Sri Lanka

Reuters Published July 19, 2022 - Updated July 19, 2022 09:38pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) celebrates with teammate Imamul Haq after scoring a half century during the fourth day of play of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. — AFP</p>

<p>Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the fourth day of first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique smashed his second test hundred to put the tourists on course to accomplish a mammoth chase on day four of the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Pakistan finished on 222-3 needing 120 runs to grab the lead in the two-test series.

Sri Lanka had appeared to have the upper hand in the contest after they posted 337 in their second innings setting Pakistan a daunting target of 342.

Shafique combined with Imam-ul-Haq (35) in an opening stand of 87 and later raised 101 with skipper Babar Azam (55) in a vastly improved batting display by the tourists who were skittled out for 218 in the first innings.

Shafique's unbeaten 112 contained five fours and a six and he had Mohammad Rizwan on seven at the other end.

However, Shafique and Imam did not look very convincing when Pakistan began their chase.

Imam was dropped at cover and had an lbw decision against him reversed, while Shafique survived a strong leg-before appeal.

Imam's innings ended in a bizarre manner when he let go a ball from spinner Ramesh Mendis but marginally lifted his back foot in the process allowing Niroshan Dickwella to effect a lightning-fast stumping.

Sri Lanka seemed back in charge when Jayasuriya had Azhar Ali caught in the slip for six.

Babar, who smashed a century in the first innings, opened his account with a flicked four off Jayasuriya and hit the spinner over deep midwicket for a six in his next over.

Shafique took a single off Maheesh Theekshana to bring up his hundred and celebrated the milestone by kissing his helmet and embracing his captain Babar.

Jayasuriya bowled Babar around his legs in the final session though Pakistan appear to have their nose ahead in the contest.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2022 01:58pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Jul 19, 2022 03:16pm
Good luck. Prayers. Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Eik ball me 3 wicktein
Jul 19, 2022 04:18pm
This should be cake walk. Looking for a positive result by tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jul 19, 2022 05:42pm
Who is paying for team srilanka tour if their country is bankcrupt?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Salaria
Jul 19, 2022 06:05pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, any other words of wisdom?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Jul 19, 2022 06:51pm
BOREDOM - Extremely slow batting - not a good advertisement for Test Cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Jul 19, 2022 07:44pm
Great fight Pakistan. Keep up the good work. Bring Pakistan victory tomorrow Abdullah and Rizwan.
Reply Recommend 0

