Imran Khan addresses supporters after PTI’s triumph in Punjab by-polls

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently addressing his supporters after his party clinched a thumping victory in the Punjab by-elections.

At the beginning of his speech, he thanked youngsters and women who came out in large quantities to vote for PTI.

“I believe this is the moment in the history of Pakistan that we should be thankful for because the nation has awakened,” Imran remarked. “People have finally understood the ideology of Pakistan.”

The ex-premier expressed that he was elated today because the nation had finally started questioning slavery. “We have rejected slavery and we will now become a nation with the grace of God.”

Referring to the incumbent government, he said that all the leaders had their money stashed abroad. “They say they are ready to die Pakistan but spend vacations overseas,” he highlighted.

But, he continued, the way women and youngsters came out last night, they had proven that “we are finally in the Naya Pakistan”.

More to follow