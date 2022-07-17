DAWN.COM Logo

July 17, 2022

CEC ‘not satisfied’ with personnel deputed for his security

Munawer Azeem Published July 17, 2022 - Updated July 17, 2022 09:25am
This file photo shows Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja at the oath-taking ceremony of two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has expressed reservations over the security detail deployed to protect him.

A senior capital police officer told Dawn on condition of anonymity that CEC Raja recently called the inspector general of police (IGP) and deputy inspector general of police (DIG) to his office and expressed displeasure over the security detail provided to him at his office and residence for security.

In April, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought foolproof security from the interior ministry for the CEC at the Election Commission Secretariat, his residence, as well as during his movement due to threats to his life.

In view of the threats, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was appointed as the CEC’s chief security officer on July 4, police sources said, adding that besides this, a team of 14 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was deputed at the Election Commission Secretariat, while two officials were posted at the door of his residence.

A policeman was also deployed outside the building housing Mr Raja’s residence, the officials said, adding that a police squad, comprising four policemen and the vehicle’s driver, also guarded him during his movement.

However, officials said the CEC was unhappy with the deployment of FC personnel for this purpose and asked the two senior police officers to replace them immediately.

After the PTI’s May 25 march, a contingent of 1,000 FC personnel was given to the capital police for security, the officials said, adding that 16 officials from the contingent were deputed at the Election Commission Secretariat and Mr Raja’s residence.

When contacted, the capital police spokesperson confirmed that the IGP and DIG were called by the CEC and there was a discussion over the deployment of FC personnel.

Mr Raja asked the officers to withdraw the personnel from his residence as he did not need them there, he added.

Earlier, the chief election commissioner had also asked his chief security officer, DSP Munawer Ali Maher, to withdraw the FC personnel from his residence but he replied that they were there for his security, the spokesman said.

He said besides the FC personnel, a bomb disposal squad combed the secretariat and Mr Raja’s residence in the morning on a daily basis.

When Dawn approached CEC Raja and asked whether he had sought the replacement of the FC personnel in his security detail, he said: “I have Islamabad police and FC both, Islamabad police and interior ministry both are more than cooperative.”

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2022

