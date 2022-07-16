DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2022

Sri Lanka's ousted president says he 'took all possible steps' to prevent crisis

Reuters Published July 16, 2022 - Updated July 16, 2022 12:10pm
<p>Demonstrators sleep at the Presidential Secretariat after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore amid Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 15, 2022.—Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Demonstrators sleep at the Presidential Secretariat after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore amid Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 15, 2022.—Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka’s ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled overseas this week to escape a popular uprising against his government, has said he took "all possible steps" to avert the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.

Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted by parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters came out on the streets of Colombo a week ago and occupied his official residence and offices.

Read: In pictures: Rioters run amok as Sri Lankan president's house stormed

Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, as a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

During the proceedings Dhammika Dasanayake, the secretary general of Sri Lanka’s parliament, formally read out Rajapaksa’s resignation letter, the contents of which have not previously been made public.

In his letter Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka’s financial crisis was rooted in years of economic mismanagement that pre-dated his presidency, along with the Covid-19 pandemic that drastically reduced Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals and remittances from foreign workers.

"It is my personal belief that I took all possible steps to address this crisis, including inviting parliamentarians to form an all-party or unity government," the letter said.

Parliament will next meet on Tuesday to accept nominations for the post of the president. A vote to decide the country's leader is set to take place on Wednesday.

Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of the Rajapaksas who is the sole representative of his party in parliament, has been sworn in as acting president until then.

Wickremesinghe, who protesters want gone too, was selected as the ruling party's candidate for president on Friday, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

The opposition's presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Over 100 police and security personnel with assault rifles were deployed on the approach road to parliament on Saturday, manning barricades and a water cannon to prevent any unrest. Columns of security forces patrolled another approach road to parliament, though there were no signs of any protesters.

Street protests over Sri Lanka's economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over on July 9, with protesters blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

Days-long fuel queues have become the norm in the island nation of 22 million, while foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 per cent last month.

Sri Lanka received the first of three fuel shipments on Saturday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said. These are the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.

A second diesel consignment will also arrive on Saturday, with a shipment of petrol due by Tuesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
RK
Jul 16, 2022 12:09pm
Sri Lanka is a great country of SE Asia. Will overcome the crisis soon.
Reply Recommend 0
abc
Jul 16, 2022 12:27pm
Soon, this letter will be copy-pasted.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio cluster
16 Jul, 2022

Polio cluster

THE continued emergence of polio cases from North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicates that the...
SC on Suri’s ruling
Updated 16 Jul, 2022

SC on Suri’s ruling

THE Supreme Court’s detailed judgement explaining why it set aside then National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri’s...
Fuel price cut
16 Jul, 2022

Fuel price cut

THE government must be quite grateful for the opportunity to announce some measure of relief for the economically...
Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...