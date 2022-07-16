DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2022

Children’s torture case: probe reveals a sordid tale of faith exploitation

Asif Chaudhry Published July 16, 2022 - Updated July 16, 2022 10:11am

LAHORE: The police investigations into the torture case of two children working as domestic help in the Defene Housing Authority (DHA) here revealed that their employer wanted to marry their seven-year-old sister, who has been recovered by police from the prime suspect (the employer).

One of the children, 10-year-old Kamran, had succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the employers, while his younger sibling, Rizwan (6), was injured by them.

On Friday, the police arrested the prime suspect, Abul Hassan, in a raid carried out in Bahawalpur district, also recovering a 7-year-old girl ‘A’, who turned out to be sister of the two children.

The investigations also revealed that Abul Hassan claimed to be a Pir (spiritual healer), and the children’s father Irfan, a resident of Hyderabad, Sindh, used to visit him.

Lahore Investigation DIG Kamran Adil told Dawn the prime suspect Abul Hassan was himself a follower of a so-called spiritual healer living in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said Hassan had told Irfan that his Pir (in DG Khan) wanted him to marry an underage girl.

At this, Irfan showed his willingness to ‘sacrifice’ his minor daughter and handed ‘A’ over to Hassan in a “spiritual ceremony” organised at the house of the prime suspect, the DIG said.

He said these details got revealed when the police managed to get recording of mobile phone conversations between Hassan and the man (Pir) living in DG Khan.

The DIG said the police actually came to know about the sister of the two boys through these phone call recordings.

He said following the information, he formed a police team to recover the girl, while making the telephonic evidence a part of the investigation.

He said the team traced the location of Hassan in Bahawalpur, where he was hiding to avoid arrest.

In the entire episode, the DIG said, the role of the children’s father was shocking as he neither contacted police to lodge a case against their employers, nor pursued investigation process.

He said the police, on their own, moved the local magistrate, seeking orders for the postmortem examination of the deceased boy and permission for his burial. “We have traced the location of children’s father who was staying somewhere in Hyderabad," the police officer said.

He said a human trafficking case would also be lodged against the father for selling his minor daughter to Hassan.

To a question, the DIG said, the prime suspect had claimed that ‘A’ was 13 years old, but the documentary evidences, including National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) record, showed she was not more than seven.

He said police were also trying to confirm Hassan’s marital status.

To another question, he said, the prime suspect was addicted to ice drug and seemed to be a psychopath.

“We have also requested the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore to engage a team of senior psychologists for the case,” the DIG said.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2022

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio cluster
16 Jul, 2022

Polio cluster

THE continued emergence of polio cases from North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicates that the...
SC on Suri’s ruling
Updated 16 Jul, 2022

SC on Suri’s ruling

THE Supreme Court’s detailed judgement explaining why it set aside then National Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri’s...
Fuel price cut
16 Jul, 2022

Fuel price cut

THE government must be quite grateful for the opportunity to announce some measure of relief for the economically...
Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...