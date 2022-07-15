ECP seeks army deployment in five Punjab constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Reports of presence of armed men in various constituencies of Punjab where by-polls on 20 provincial assembly seats are set to take place on Sunday alarmed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), prompting it to direct the relevant authorities to take necessary action swiftly.

Meanwhile, in a late night decision, the commission sought the army’s deployment in five of the 20 constituencies — four in Lahore and one in Multan.

In a letter written to the Punjab chief secretary and the police chief, the ECP said it had come to its notice that armed personnel were present in different constituencies, including Lahore, which was likely to influence and jeopardise the conduct of the upcoming by-elections, besides being a precursor to violence.

“It is also being reported that some notables are planning to bring miscreants from other areas/provinces to create violence and harassment on polling day. Such criminal activities cannot be condoned at any cost. The presence of armed personnel is likely to hinder the voters and peaceful conduct of the polls while being violative of the code of conduct,” the letter stated. The commission asked the provincial administration and law enforcement agencies to take cognizance of such criminal activities. They have been directed to take proactive steps to arrest such miscreants immediately and prevent their further entry into the constituencies.

Orders action on reports of presence of armed men in various areas where by-polls are to be held

“It is further informed that wherever administration or police require any direction from the Election Commission in writing that will be provided immediately,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who presided over a meeting of the ECP on Thursday to review the arrangements for the by-polls, personally spoke to the chief secretary, inspector general of police and senior officials of the agencies concerned over the phone, asking them to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the elections.

The commission further reminded the authorities that display of all types of weapons in any electoral constituency was prohibited and that no person, candidate or party worker was allowed to display arms.

The Punjab provincial election commissioner, all district returning officers, returning officers and district monitoring officers had been directed to inform law enforcement agencies in writing if any miscreant disturbed the election environment anywhere during the preparation of polling and polling results, and strict action should be ensured against such a person in accordance with the Constitution and law.

It also wrote to the interior ministry for additional Quick Response Force personnel and enhancing flag marches.

Meanwhile, amidst a possible threat of violence during the upcoming by-polls, the ECP called for ensuring the army’s deployment outside polling stations in the four constituencies of Lahore and one of Multan. It noted that Rangers deployment had been agreed earlier, but according to recent reports, the risk of unrest and violence had increased.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2022