DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2022

NAB won’t share information about ongoing inquiries

Amir Wasim Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Nati­onal Accountability Bureau on Thursday decided not to share with media information about ongoing inquiries and investigations in the light of amendments made by the present coalition government to the accountability law through the NAB (Second Amendment) Act 2022.

NAB also constituted a special committee to review the pending inquiries and investigations before the bureau, besides deciding to close over a dozen investigations due to lack of evidence.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the NAB Executive Board, the highest consultative forum of the bureau. The meeting was presided over by acting NAB chairman Zahir Shah, according to an official handout.

The special committee, headed by the director general NAB headquarters, will submit a preliminary report on continuing or closing or referring the cases to the relevant department as per the law. The report will be presented before the executive board for further review and approval.

Taking a significant step, the NAB officials also decided not to share with media the details of authorised inquiries and investigations in compliance with the amended law.

“NAB is a people-friendly institution. It believes in preserving the self-esteem of every individual,” said the handout in an apparent reference to the criticism by the politicians and bureaucrats that NAB is used by those in power for political victimisation and character-assassination of the opponents.

The NAB executive board decided to close a number of inquiries and investigations due to lack of court worthy and incrementing evidence. The board authorised closing inquiries against the administration of Benazir Income Support Progra­mme, officers/officials of Karakoram International University (Gilgit-Baltis­tan), Barrister Sheikh Abid Waheed, former managing director of Pakistan Baitul Maal; retired Major Syed Khalid Amin Shah, chief security officer of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA); Saleem Hassan Wattoo, former director general of PDA; Amin Vance, former CCPO Lahore; Zulfikar Ghuman, DG Sports Board, Punjab; Muhammad Ramzan Awan, former secretary of local government department, Sindh; retired Professor Dr Azam Hussain Yousfani, vice chancellor of People University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad; Akbar Durrani, former home secretary of Balochistan; officers/officials and contractors of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority, and against Shahid Hussain Asad, former additional secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

The NAB executive board authorised filing of a reference against Meraj A. Syed, former chief hydrographer at the Gwadar Port Authority, and others for alleged misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds amounting to Rs794 million.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...
The people bomb
14 Jul, 2022

The people bomb

WE are fighting a losing battle, slipping inexorably towards a dystopian future where want and deprivation will be...
Election discontent
14 Jul, 2022

Election discontent

IT is getting difficult to keep track of what the PTI wants us to believe about the July 17 by-elections in Punjab....
Modern-day slavery
Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Modern-day slavery

The fact is that those who murder and torture children must be punished under the fullest extent of the law.
Monsoon misery
Updated 13 Jul, 2022

Monsoon misery

There needs to be a concerted effort from official quarters to resolve Karachi's urban flooding issue permanently.
Cadaveric transplants
13 Jul, 2022

Cadaveric transplants

LIVING in a country where each year end-stage organ failure kills over 150,000 people, we need to be less squeamish...