Amid more Covid tests done, positivity rate drops

ISLAMABAD: As the number of tests for Covid-19 has increased by three times, the positivity rate of cases has gone down across the country.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 236 people were infected by the virus and the positivity rate was 1.55pc. The data further revealed that 15,191 Covid-19 tests were performed across the country while 152 patients were on critical care, but no death was reported.

The data released on Tuesday had shown that only 4,674 tests had been conducted and out of these, 255 had been found positive and the positivity rate was 5.46pc.

With no deaths reported, situation termed under control

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy Dr Shahzad Ali Khan told Dawn that it was being feared that a large number of people would be infected during Eid shopping at animal markets and during travel across the country to celebrate Eidul Azha in their native places.

“As per my observation, there was less rush in markets this year which has resulted in fewer infections, but the incubation period of the virus is around one week so within the next three days we will witness whether Eidul Azha congregations and animal shopping have led to an increase in the Covid-19 infections,” he said.

“I believe that situation is at present under control as just a few deaths have been reported. The situation of Karachi is a little bit tricky, as the virus grows and spreads in humid environment,” Dr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2022