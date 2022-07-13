DAWN.COM Logo

Former US NSA John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

Reuters Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 12:12pm
Former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser during an interview with CNN. — Photo courtesy CNN
John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.

Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day's congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The panel's lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Speaking to CNN anchor Jake Tapper, however, Bolton suggested Trump was not competent enough to pull off a "carefully planned coup d'etat", later adding: "As somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat — not here but you know [in] other places — it takes a lot of work. And that's not what he (Trump) did."

Tapper asked Bolton which attempts he was referring to.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics," Bolton said, before mentioning Venezuela. "It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed," he said.

In 2019, Bolton as national security adviser publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for the military to back his effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro's re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power.

"I feel like there's other stuff you're not telling me [beyond Venezuela," the CNN anchor said, prompting a reply from Bolton: "I'm sure there is."

Many foreign policy experts have over the years criticised Washington's history of interventions in other countries, from its role in the 1953 overthrowing of then Iranian nationalist prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and the Vietnam war, to its invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan this century.

But it is highly unusual for US officials to openly acknowledge their role in stoking unrest in foreign countries.

"John Bolton, who's served in highest positions in the US government, including UN ambassador, casually boasting about he's helped plan coups in other countries," Dickens Olewe, a BBC journalist from Kenya, wrote on Twitter.

UFO
Jul 13, 2022 11:49am
Anyone who denies US conspiracy to topple an elected government in Pakistan is a part of conspiracy itself and will be brought to justice.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 13, 2022 11:51am
The living proof of that IK was right. USA loves their foreign coups.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 13, 2022 11:52am
Someone serving highest positions in the US government admitting that USA do foreign coups and yet our corrupt government is believing their words that there was no coup done in Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jul 13, 2022 11:55am
And Pakistan - THE conspiracy!!
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Jul 13, 2022 12:01pm
Let hope one day our country would be in a position to do this with our enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Gesture
Jul 13, 2022 12:02pm
@UFO, Not link what so ever...
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jul 13, 2022 12:04pm
Imran Khan brought himself down, it happened because , he lost his coalition partners... And then he blames the US. It's not always the US...
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Jul 13, 2022 12:04pm
@UFO, do yourself a favor, move to Mars...over there, there is room for tabeeli
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jul 13, 2022 12:12pm
Now my belief in IK in more concrete than before. No doubt, USA is involved in toppling elected governments of countries demonstrating opposition to their policies even a minuscule amount.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 13, 2022 12:15pm
Now imran will link his conspiracy with this.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jul 13, 2022 12:18pm
The truth starts coming out. Not that everyone didn't know already.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 13, 2022 12:20pm
Where are the cheerleaders who said US doesn't sponsor coups?
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Jul 13, 2022 12:23pm
Any Pakistani involved in toppling Imran Khans government through USA conspiracy should be charged with treason, and punished accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0

