Met Office, NDMA issue alerts ahead of heavy rains from today

• Warn of urban flooding, landslides • Depts told to ensure pre-placement of emergency equipment and timely evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone areas

RAWALPINDI: With heavy rains predicted in the country from July 13 to 17th, the Met Office and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned the federal and provincial governments to make necessary arrangements to deal with the situation.

The NDMA on Tuesday issued advisory to the provincial and federal departments to stay vigilant amid fresh weather forecast of vigorous monsoon and torrential rains.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating in the upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low pressure area was likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday).

The intermittent rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 13 to 15th.

More widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni from July 14 to July 17.

In its weather advisory, the Met Office said torrential rains might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat from July 14 to 17th, while in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 13 and 14th.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kithar range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to 16th while in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and 14th.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chilas, Diamer, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the NDMA issued instructions to the relevant ministries, departments and provincial governments to remain watchful and take all necessary precautionary measures to deal with any untoward situation.

The departments were also directed to ensure pre-placement of emergency equipment including de-watering pumps and availability of emergency personnel to respond to any emergency especially in case of blockage, road closure and damage, it said.

It also directed to ensure timely evacuation of population from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans and make certain availability of shelter, food and medicines in relief camps.

The NDMA further urged the relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass public awareness and alert population about possible risks associated with monsoon rains and avoid unnecessary travelling during the said period.

The provincial authorities were also directed to instruct law enforcement agencies along with traffic police to guide travelers and tourists regarding likely situations and dangers of waterlogged areas and underpasses and avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2022