Today's Paper | July 13, 2022

Zardari says he wishes to see Bilawal as prime minister in his lifetime

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published July 13, 2022 - Updated July 13, 2022 11:15am

DADU: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he sincerely wishes to see Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as prime minister in his lifetime.

He said that when Bilawal went abroad as foreign minister he received calls from his old friends who told him Bilawal would brighten the name of the country.

He was speaking to newly-elected candidates of local government and PPP workers at Zardari House in Nawabshah on Tuesday evening.

He said that when he was president, he transferred power to the prime minister and the provinces through constitutional amendments. “Now, Islamabad says you have weakened us but I say I have strengthened the provinces,” he added.

He said that he would encamp in Punjab to patronise the party and strengthen it. “This land is mine, I am yours, you are mine. We all have to work hard for the betterment of Pakistan,” he said.

Muslim world urged to raise voice for Kashmiris

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said Kashmiri people are facing unprecedented oppression, tyranny and barbarism and they are in dire need of diplomatic help at the time.

Congratulating Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eidul Azha, he said that Muslims of India-held Kashmir should be especially remembered on the occasion of Eid. All Muslims must remember them in their prayers, he said.

He said that Kashmiris were in dire need of diplomatic help at this time. Muslims around the world should raise their voice in support of their oppressed brethern and sisters, he said.

He asked people to help the poor and the helpless in the joys of Eid, ‘as the day teaches to love and sacrifice’.

He said that PPP had always raised its voice against political and social injustices, and would continue to fight against poverty and the darkness of ignorance

He said: “We are fighting for a society where every citizen has economic and social justice and the state is a paradise for them”.

He said that they must all work together to discourage those elements who were trying to mislead the people under the guise of religion.

The former president offered Eid prayers at Zardari House where he met with local party leaders and notables.

Later, he arrived at his ancestral graveyard Baloo Ja Quba where he offered fateha and laid wreaths on the graves of his father Hakim Ali Zardari and other family members.

PPP local leaders Mir Nadir Magsi, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ashiq Ali Zardari and others were also present on the occasion.

Mr Zardari also contacted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and directed him to drain out rainwater from rain-hit parts of Sindh, specially from Karachi.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2022

Comments (41)
500 characters
Zahid
Jul 13, 2022 11:18am
If wishes were horses beggars will ride.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2022 11:19am
One word: shamelessness.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Jul 13, 2022 11:23am
By Old Friends do you mean Hitler, Napoleon, Stallion ..........
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 13, 2022 11:23am
We dont want whole of pakistan turn into Karachi so no thank you
Reply Recommend 0
Very Concerned
Jul 13, 2022 11:24am
These politicians have no shame. For them their sons and daughters matter. They dont consider the ordinary people equivalent to them. He could say that he wants a person on merit to reach to the top. But for them their kin is the only one that can reach the top. Shameless and nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Jul 13, 2022 11:26am
Maryam is in line as well. The senior Sharif wants to see her as PM in his life time.. But the matter will be decided by the neutrals and not by the fathers even if they arrived at some understanding on the matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 13, 2022 11:26am
In order to see Bilawal to become PM of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari should first ask Bilawal to put in order Karachi to prove his ability to govern Pakistan. Let Bilawal should make a test case to first put Karachi in order to prove his ability that he is also capable to run the show of entire Pakistan. .
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 13, 2022 11:28am
@Fastrack, how?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 13, 2022 11:29am
@Nouman, but who are you to stop it the same fools that have been following lies for 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
DEHATI
Jul 13, 2022 11:31am
He doesn't even deserve to be the Urdu language teacher.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 13, 2022 11:31am
Zardari wants to See Bilawal as PM Nawaz wants to see Mariam as PM do they care what Pakistan and its 230 Million Population wants !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Jul 13, 2022 11:33am
before that bro - can you clean the gutters of khi ? can you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jul 13, 2022 11:36am
He will deprive the nation and beg for loans for next 30 years like you did!
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 13, 2022 11:37am
All AZ needs is the approval of GB ..not great Britain but general bajwa
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Jul 13, 2022 11:37am
Why is he still out on bail? Where is CJP and his constitution?
Reply Recommend 0
SamJam
Jul 13, 2022 11:38am
And we don't want to see either of them in politics again. Spare us.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Shaikh
Jul 13, 2022 11:39am
The day should never come in Pakistan history.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheharyar sohail
Jul 13, 2022 11:40am
I hope your wish remains unfulfilled. You have done enough damage already can't even imagine Pakistan being run by a zardari Bhutto hybrid.
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Jul 13, 2022 11:40am
Bilawal will certainly brighten the name of the country in corruption, lawlessness, and economic chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Jul 13, 2022 11:43am
These people think that they were born to rule Pakistan. Their belief is not misplaced. Who can blame them? Their forefathers sold the country to British and got big pieces of lands as reward, but still got to rule the country after independence. They have converted Sindh into a big slum, and they still get reselected each time.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jul 13, 2022 11:45am
Another height of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 13, 2022 11:46am
Wait for next general elections ppp will be wiped out from sindh government too
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Jul 13, 2022 11:46am
They will most likely be in jail for life for being accomplices in foreign conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Jul 13, 2022 11:48am
Politics in Pakistan is inherited.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Jul 13, 2022 11:49am
If there is no true democracy in a party, how can they promote democracy in country.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jul 13, 2022 11:50am
Yes why not after all he is your son.. you are the Lord of Sindh.. Two parties design this system to supports lords like you to rule us.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jul 13, 2022 11:50am
Are we your slaves ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Khan
Jul 13, 2022 11:51am
Right, Bilawal is the most experienced and senior member of the party! No shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Oldhabibian
Jul 13, 2022 11:55am
And we wish that it remains a wish.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Siddiqui
Jul 13, 2022 11:55am
Joke of the regime!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs Khalil
Jul 13, 2022 11:56am
Nawaz sharif wants her daughter to be prime minister , you wish same for your son and we the nation of fools is here to fulfill your wishes
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Jul 13, 2022 12:00pm
Now they want the nation to accept their children to rule like it's their family business
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 13, 2022 12:01pm
At least it will be a great move for trans rights
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jul 13, 2022 12:01pm
It is not a dynasty.. it's a country yet these fuedal minds take this country as their kingdom with wishes to see their generations getting on the thrones. Sadly this is very likely that his wish will be granted
Reply Recommend 0
faisal hanif
Jul 13, 2022 12:02pm
He wishes him to be Prime Minister but not to serve the Nation
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Shaikh
Jul 13, 2022 12:14pm
We don't want to see Pakistan to become another Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 13, 2022 12:14pm
@Ma, They never get elected they rig.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 13, 2022 12:15pm
Absolutely not. No to corrupt dynasties. He won’t get a cleaners job in real world.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 13, 2022 12:15pm
Tell him to join PLM N. ppp no chance.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Jul 13, 2022 12:25pm
Not in this century! Unless you think you can live another 100 years??
Reply Recommend 0
SHARJEEL ABID
Jul 13, 2022 12:44pm
We don't
Reply Recommend 0

