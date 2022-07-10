Seven die of Covid; citizens urged to follow SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Seven people succumbed to Covid-19 in a single day, taking the total death toll to 25 so far this month, official data showed on Saturday.

Six victims belonged to Sindh and one to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The country reported 732 new cases based on 22,568 tests over the last 24 hours, translating into a positivity rate of 3.24 per cent, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity rate was 7.69pc in Muzaffarabad, followed by Karachi 5.74pc, Peshawar 4.47pc, Lahore 3.97pc and Islamabad 2.76pc.

The number of patients in critical care dropped to 158 from 165, whereas no new critical case was reported.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad, secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), told Dawn citizens should strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), as it would help to limit the number of daily cases.

“For last three years, the number of Covid-19 cases increased on the occasions of Eid. We request the masses to wear masks and even glasses as virus enters the body from nose, mouth and eyes,” he said in a video statement.

“Maintain social distancing and do not shake hands,” he asked citizens, urging them to be careful during Eid parties “as we are heading towards the sixth wave of the pandemic” and the burden on hospitals was already on the rise.

Dr Sajjad said it was a proven fact that vaccinated people had fewer chances of developing Covid complications.

“If you have got one dose of vaccine, go for the second one, and those who are fully vaccinated should go for first and second booster shots,” he said.

In a statement, the PMA linked the surge in Covid cases to negligence in adopting preventive measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

“People are mostly seen without masks at markets, social gatherings, wedding ceremonies, family get-togethers, at public transport and malls. Without adhering to SOPs, the cases will continue to rise,” it said.

“We should be very careful to avoid any untoward situation that can lead to worsening the Covid-19 situation in the country,” it stated. “The PMA also suggests the government to immediately initiate a media campaign to counter the misconceptions regarding vaccine and create awareness among masses to get booster doses.”

It also urged the government to strictly implement the SOPs, especially making the use of face masks mandatory for every citizen.

