Today's Paper | May 02, 2022

‘Biggest’ Eid congregation at Polo Ground after two years

Tahir SiddiquiPublished May 2, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 10:18am
Pakistani Muslim devotees offer Eid prayers at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival on a street in Karachi. — Photo by AFP
Pakistani Muslim devotees offer Eid prayers at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival on a street in Karachi. — Photo by AFP

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Sunday finalised arrangements at Polo Ground for the biggest Eidul Fitr congregation to be held after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

The Eid prayer, being held at the iconic park since 1958, will be attended by a large number of people, including diplomats and senior government officials.

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are also expected to attend the Eid prayer to be held at 8am on Tuesday (tomorrow).

KMC Media Director Ali Hassan Sajid said that large-scale arrangements had been made for Eidul Fitr prayers this year.

“The flags of Islamic countries have been hoisted to show solidarity with them,” he added.

The municipality media chief said that cleanliness had been completed and the municipal services department had been directed to spray disinfectant and perfume before Eid prayers.

“A special flower gate has also been set up at the ground to welcome the worshipers,” he added.

He said that a place for ablution was also set up for the citizens coming to Polo Ground for prayers.

Strict security arrangements would be made, he added.

He said Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, KMC department heads, officers and employees will also offer Eid prayers here.

He said that a large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former federal and provincial ministers, members of National and provincial assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city notables were also expected to visit Polo Ground to offer Eid prayer.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022

