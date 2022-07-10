Sanitation work to remain in full swing over Eid: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: To ensure cleanliness drives in all parts of the country remain on track during the Eid break, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the measures being taken to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to keep all machinery available around the clock during the Eid holidays and ensure the removal of animal waste from communities.

He also ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to clean nullahs and streams in the wake of monsoon rains.

The PM also instructed authorities to ensure that an appropriate strategy is in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in Murree and other hillstations to cope with the arrival of tourists who would be visiting such spots over the Eid holidays.

According to the PM, section 144 would remain in force during the holidays.

Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Turkiye, Bahrain leaders; pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah

Eid greetings

In separate telephone conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Saturday, the prime minister exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha. President Erdogan also extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

While recalling his recent visit to Turkiye and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, PM Sharif expressed his government’s firm resolve to further enhance its bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

PM Sharif said he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan in September.

While talking to King Hamad, PM Sharif conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

PM Sharif while reaffirming longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries, highlighted that close ties provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, particularly promotion of trade and investment.

Reciprocating the Eid greetings from the prime minister, King Hamad extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Separately, PM Sharif also congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Ummah on Eidul Azha.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the sacred day was reminiscent of the passion of sacrifice and the obedience to Allah Almighty.

He stressed that the Ummah must play its collective role to assist and support the poor and deserving Muslims.

Fatima Jinnah’s anniversary

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that the entire nation paid tribute to the great contributions of Madr-i-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah who waged the struggle for the creation and construction of Pakistan and always supported Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on her 55th death anniversary on Saturday, PM Sharif said Ms Jinnah was not only a sister of the Quaid-i-Azam but also a proponent of his thoughtful legacy.

She spent a major part of her life supporting her brother and remained with him for the last 19 years of his life, he said, adding she took an active part in the Pakistan movement like her great brother for the establishment of a separate motherland.

The prime minister said that Ms Jinnah also looked after her ailing brother after the creation of Pakistan and spearheaded his mission after his death.

She also guided the womenfolk and encouraged them to take part in the struggle for Pakistan by making them active and disciplined and to struggle alongside men.

Praying for the high ranks of the departed soul, the prime minister said the nation would always be indebted to her great services.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2022