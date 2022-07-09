Early morning flights banned in Lahore after bird strikes

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned flights from taking off or landing at the Lahore airport for two months starting from July 11 to avoid bird strikes.

A CAA spokesperson said on Friday the authority had taken important steps to make air travel safer in view of the increasing number of birds during monsoon.

He said the landing of planes at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport would be banned from July 11 to Sept 15 from 5am to 8am.

All domestic and foreign airlines have been instructed to issue notices and adhere to strict time limits.

However, in case of emergency, the aircraft would be allowed to land at the airport after 15 minutes of advance notice.

The CAA has issued a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to ensure safe air travel at the airport after a noticeable increase in the incidents of bird strikes on planes in the last few weeks. All take-offs and landings at the airport between 5am and 8am had been banned from July 11, the notice said.

It has also launched an awareness campaign regarding flight safety and avoiding bird hazards.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique visited the Multan airport on Friday and directed the airport management to provide better facilities to air travellers.

Mr Rafique also directed the management to arrange additional seats for the convenience of passengers and ensure the supply of good-quality items to passengers.

The aviation minister said the shortage of Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration staff at the airport would be addressed soon.

He also directed the airport management to take immediate steps to increase the airport’s revenue.

An integrated airport entry strategy will be chalked out for visitors who come to see off their family members, friends and others.

The performance of national institutions could be improved by personal interest, he said, adding that restructuring Pakistan International Airlines was a top priority.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2022