DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2022

Rupee falls to Rs208

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 7, 2022 - Updated July 7, 2022 10:02am

KARACHI: The US dollar continued its upward drive for the second consecutive day against the rupee and gained another Rs1.05 to Rs207.99 in the interbank market on Wednesday.

The dollar has absolute domination in the currency market but the inflow of $2.3bn from China on June 23 changed the scenario as the rupee recovered Rs4.70 in a single session to Rs207.23 from Rs211.93.

The currency market believes that the announcement of a new subsidy scheme by the Punjab chief minister to provide free electricity to 9 million households using up to 100 units a month has faded the hopes for an early release of the IMF tranche.

Market experts think the higher interest rate would further devalue the local currency. The State Bank of Pakistan is scheduled to announce its monetary policy for the next two months on Thursday. Most of the stakeholders expect 100 to 150 basis points hike in the interest rate.

The greenback price in the open market jumped by Rs2 to Rs209.50.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP talks’ oversight
Updated 07 Jul, 2022

TTP talks’ oversight

The bottom line is that the state should not negotiate with terrorists from a position of weakness.
Rain disaster
07 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

IT is the same story year in and year out. Despite many lives lost, billions of rupees in accumulated damages and ...
Sri Lanka bankruptcy
07 Jul, 2022

Sri Lanka bankruptcy

CRITICALLY low foreign exchange reserves; a plummeting currency and a tanking economy; lengthy power cuts and long,...
Miftah’s misery
Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Miftah’s misery

It cannot be easy to be finance minister in times like these, with friend and foe alike gunning for you over difficult decisions.
Phone tapping
06 Jul, 2022

Phone tapping

IT is the season of audio leaks. No sooner does one ‘incriminating’ clip lose its shock value than another...
Transgender job quota
06 Jul, 2022

Transgender job quota

IN a society where transgender persons often face violence and abuse, the Sindh Assembly’s decision to reserve a...