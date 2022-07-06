DAWN.COM Logo

High court’s Abbottabad Circuit Bench to get additional judge

Dawn Report Published July 6, 2022 - Updated July 6, 2022 10:43am

ABBOTTABAD/MANSEHRA: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan has said an additional judge is being appointed for Abbottabad circuit bench of the high court for speedy dispensation of justice.

“Around 100 cases of public welfare are under trial at Peshawar High Court and we are doing our utmost to dispose of them as early as possible to benefit people,” he told the oath-taking ceremony of district bar association on Tuesday.

The PHC chief justice said that the Kunhar River was a great environmental and water treasure and nobody would be allowed to encroach upon it and affect its natural essence.

“The Kunhar River no doubt is a great heritage and we have earmarked Rs500 million to preserve its essence. Nobody, how influential he might be, will be allowed to collect gravel and sands inflicting damage on it,” he said.

PHC CJ underscores importance of speedy dispensation of justice

He said that forests were the natural treasures and a great source of pollution-free environment. He said that nobody would be allowed to commercialise and encroach upon the jungles across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Khan said that he summoned the chairman of National Highways Authority and asked him to address the issues related to Karakoram Highway and Hazara Motorway and submit the progress report with him in a month.

“The Badra Interchange, which links Hazara Motorway with Karakoram Highway in Mansehra, is in a highly dilapidated condition. I ordered the executive engineer of communication and works department to ensure its early restoration,” he said.

The PHC chief justice also inaugurated the newly-built judicial complex. Senior judges and lawyers from Mansehra, Torghar, Balakot and Oghi were present on the occasion.

Justice Khan said that action must be taken against the people responsible for the defects in the Abbottabad High Court building. He said that the developed countries devised a 100-year plan for their future generations. “That is why they are successful and we are failing,” he added. He also administered oath to the office-bearers of Abbottabad District Bar Association and Balakot Tehsil Bar Association.

Mehdi Zaman Khan, the newly-elected president of High Court Bar Association and general secretary Malik Norman also addressed the ceremony.

Apart from the judges of Peshawar High Court, members of Pakistan Bar Council, vice-chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, retired judges of the high court as well as members of the lower judiciary were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2022

