At least three killed in 6.1-magnitude earthquake on Iran Gulf coast: media

Reuters Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 07:16am

At least three people were killed by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

"Unfortunately, up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television.

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, EMSC said.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times reported that tremors were also felt in parts of the United Arab Emirates.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

More to follow

