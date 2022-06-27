PIA links Lahore with Kuala Lumpur

RAWALPINDI: After operating flights from Islamabad, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also resumed operations from Lahore to Malaysia on Sunday.

A spokesman for PIA said the first flight departed from Lahore for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning.

At a ceremony, a cake was cut at the Lahore airport and flowers were presented to the passengers.

He said PIA was already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

The national airline is increasing the number of its flights on the special instructions of the Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique to facilitate more people and promote tourism.

He said flights were also being increased to tourist destinations on summer vacation.

Flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu are also being operated to provide direct and comfortable travel facilities to people through their national airline.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2022