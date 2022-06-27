DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2022

PIA links Lahore with Kuala Lumpur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 27, 2022 - Updated June 27, 2022 10:22am
— AFP/File
— AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: After operating flights from Islamabad, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also resumed operations from Lahore to Malaysia on Sunday.

A spokesman for PIA said the first flight departed from Lahore for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning.

At a ceremony, a cake was cut at the Lahore airport and flowers were presented to the passengers.

He said PIA was already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

The national airline is increasing the number of its flights on the special instructions of the Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique to facilitate more people and promote tourism.

He said flights were also being increased to tourist destinations on summer vacation.

Flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu are also being operated to provide direct and comfortable travel facilities to people through their national airline.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LNG crisis
Updated 27 Jun, 2022

LNG crisis

Global LNG shortages have sent the fuel’s price spiralling to record highs.
Bloc politics
27 Jun, 2022

Bloc politics

USING the platform of the 14th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made some interesting observations...
KCR dream
27 Jun, 2022

KCR dream

RAILWAYS Minister Saad Rafique has basically clarified what many a commuter in Karachi has known for long: true and...
Outlawing torture
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

Outlawing torture

Physical or psychological torture is now considered almost a given in police and intelligence investigations.
High-profile case
Updated 26 Jun, 2022

High-profile case

IN a ‘breaking news’ culture, it is not often that such a significant development in a high-profile case can be...
Daska redux?
26 Jun, 2022

Daska redux?

AS the clock ticks down on the by-elections scheduled for next month on recently vacated Punjab Assembly seats,...