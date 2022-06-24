Social media activist goes 'missing' in Karachi

A Karachi-based social media activist, Arsalan Khan, has reportedly gone missing from the city's Clifton area. His friends claim he was picked up by law enforcement agencies.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police South, Asad Raza, refused any connection with the alleged abduction. He told Dawn.com that the police had not detained the activist. His family has not approached the police yet to lodge any complaint, the officer added.

Arsalan Khan residence is located in Clifton, which falls in the District South jurisdiction.

Arsalan — known as AK-47 on Twitter — has worked as a journalist for different broadcasters in the past, including Geo News. He has also been active on Twitter and is currently associated with a civil society organisation called Karachi Bachao Tehreek.

Amnesty International South Asia also issued a statement, expressing concern about his alleged disappearance.

"We are deeply concerned about the abduction of journalist Arsalan Khan from his home in Karachi today at 4am. Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones," the statement said.

It noted that the newly-appointed Inter-Ministerial Committee on Missing Persons must take note of the "jarring disconnect between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground."

Meanwhile, Karachi Bachao Tehreek (KBT) — an alliance of several political and civil society organisations — also expressed concern about what they called the "abduction" of its activist and announced a protest against his disappearance on Friday evening.

Khurram Nayar, Convener of the KBT, told Dawn.com that Arsalan was a volunteer. He claimed that some personnel of the law enforcement agencies allegedly took the activist away from his apartment in Clifton in the wee hours of Friday.

Nayar alleged that the family of the activist also experienced an "unpleasant attitude", claiming the wife was told by men picking up Arsalan that her husband "speaks a lot".

According to the KBT representatives, the whereabouts of the activist are still not known. He said the men who took away Arsalan also they also allegedly took away his laptop and cell phone as well.