DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

Automobile start-up VavaCars bites the dust

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 07:43am

KARACHI: VavaCars, an online platform for used car transactions, said on Thursday it’s permanently shutting down operations in Pakistan.

In a message pasted on its website, the Turkish automobile marketplace said the company is “no longer operational” in the country. Its closure follows on the heels of staff layoffs, service rollbacks and even outright closures by prominent ecommerce players in recent weeks.

Backed by the Dutch energy giant Vitol, VavaCars commenced local operations a couple of years ago. In October 2021, the start-up raised as much as $50 million in a Series B round, which was led by Duquesne Family Office LLC along with Vitol and had participation from other investors.

VavaCars also raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round that it held at the beginning of 2019.

At the time of its Series B round eight months ago, the start-up claimed it had already traded more than 10,000 cars and grown to a team of 300 employees across Turkey and Pakistan. The company said it was growing its gross merchandise value — a widely used ecommerce indicator that measures the value of products processed for sale by an app or website — by an average of 30 per cent month-on-month at the time.

The company spokesperson didn’t respond to Dawn’s queries about the reason for ending Pakistan operations and the extent of job losses caused by the decision. There was no word either on whether the company plans to continue its operations in Turkey.

Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem is in the midst of a tumultuous period. Global investors that generously injected cash into start-ups with fancy pitch decks have now started demanding early break-evens instead of mere top-line growth.

Prominent players like Airlift, Careem, Swvl and Truck It In have laid off employees and curtailed the scope of their operations in recent weeks in view of the global recession and unfavourable economic conditions on the local front.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s imprimatur
24 Jun, 2022

Parliament’s imprimatur

IT may be a given that the country’s security establishment would take the lead in talks with the banned TTP, but...
Monsoon preparedness
24 Jun, 2022

Monsoon preparedness

THE deaths of four people, among them three children, and the usual post-rain chaos in Karachi on Wednesday, yet...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2022

Balochistan budget

A BUDGET is all about the political choices a government makes. The eight-month-old Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo...
Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...