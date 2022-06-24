DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2022

Dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi city

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 24, 2022 - Updated June 24, 2022 10:41am

RAWALPINDI: After two people were diagnosed with dengue virus in the garrison city, the District Health Authority on Thursday asked the assistant commissioner concerned to take measures in four high-risk union councils to stop the spread of the virus.

According to a letter, dengue larvae have been detected in UC 5,6, 7 and 8 (Dhoke Hassu and Pirwadhai).

It stated that this necessitates “the need for enhanced and focused anti-dengue activities from your department in this area.”

All allied departments need to refer to dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) 2020 for the expected role and follow post rain SOPs in the above-mentioned areas. These activities should be completed within the next two days, the letter stated.

Allied departments need to tag activities done, adding the focus of vector surveillance teams of District Health Authority Rawalpindi will be on maximising the detection and removal of larva.

Meanwhile, since March, as many as 10 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the garrison city. The first dengue case was reported on March 12.

During the last 24 hours, 54 suspected patients landed in the three government hospitals. Three confirmed cases were reported from the cantonment, three from RMC, two from Potohar Town and one from Chaklala Cantonment.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s imprimatur
Updated 24 Jun, 2022

Parliament’s imprimatur

Implications of ‘mainstreaming’ militants are far-reaching and must be discussed threadbare by the people’s representatives.
Monsoon preparedness
24 Jun, 2022

Monsoon preparedness

THE deaths of four people, among them three children, and the usual post-rain chaos in Karachi on Wednesday, yet...
Balochistan budget
24 Jun, 2022

Balochistan budget

A BUDGET is all about the political choices a government makes. The eight-month-old Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo...
Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...