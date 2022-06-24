Dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI: After two people were diagnosed with dengue virus in the garrison city, the District Health Authority on Thursday asked the assistant commissioner concerned to take measures in four high-risk union councils to stop the spread of the virus.

According to a letter, dengue larvae have been detected in UC 5,6, 7 and 8 (Dhoke Hassu and Pirwadhai).

It stated that this necessitates “the need for enhanced and focused anti-dengue activities from your department in this area.”

All allied departments need to refer to dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) 2020 for the expected role and follow post rain SOPs in the above-mentioned areas. These activities should be completed within the next two days, the letter stated.

Allied departments need to tag activities done, adding the focus of vector surveillance teams of District Health Authority Rawalpindi will be on maximising the detection and removal of larva.

Meanwhile, since March, as many as 10 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the garrison city. The first dengue case was reported on March 12.

During the last 24 hours, 54 suspected patients landed in the three government hospitals. Three confirmed cases were reported from the cantonment, three from RMC, two from Potohar Town and one from Chaklala Cantonment.

