Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

Four of a family swept away in Harnai

Saleem Shahid Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 08:49am

QUETTA: Four members of a family were swept away in flash flood in Harnai, which received heavy pre-monsoon rains along with other parts of Balochistan.

Officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Wednesday that the four family members were swept away in the flash flood. The bodies of a man and a girl were recovered by the rescue workers from the Spin Tangi area of Harnai. However, the rescue team was searching the area to recover the bodies of a man and a woman.

Intermittent rains in Harnai are likely to cause more flooding in Harnai and other areas of the province, including Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Sherani, Musakhail, Duki and Zhob, which are also receiving heavy rains.

Rains have caused flooding in the mountain streams of eastern Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

