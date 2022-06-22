DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2022

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Reuters | Sirajuddin Published June 22, 2022 - Updated June 22, 2022 10:26am

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the earthquake occurred at 1:54am, 44 kilometres southwest of Khōst in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat, Mohmand, Swat, Buner and other parts of Punjab and KP. People left their homes in panic for safer places, however, there were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the shaking was felt over some 500km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the head of the Taliban administration's natural disaster ministry, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said that the government believed there were casualties.

"According to our primary information the earthquake had casualties and damage, we are investigating," he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.
IMF agreement
Updated 21 Jun, 2022

IMF agreement

The more the agreement with the IMF gets delayed, the more unmanageable the economy will become.
Another long war
21 Jun, 2022

Another long war

FOUR months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no signs that this conflict will be resolved anytime...
Rising hepatitis C cases
21 Jun, 2022

Rising hepatitis C cases

REPORTS that cases of hepatitis C are rising in several districts of Sindh are both alarming and further proof of...