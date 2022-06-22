6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the earthquake occurred at 1:54am, 44 kilometres southwest of Khōst in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat, Mohmand, Swat, Buner and other parts of Punjab and KP. People left their homes in panic for safer places, however, there were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the shaking was felt over some 500km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the head of the Taliban administration's natural disaster ministry, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, said that the government believed there were casualties.

"According to our primary information the earthquake had casualties and damage, we are investigating," he said.