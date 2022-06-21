DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2022

Two workers from Sindh gunned down in Hoshab

Behram Baloch Published June 21, 2022 - Updated June 21, 2022 08:32am

GWADAR: Two labourers from Sindh were gunned down by unknown men in the Hoshab area of Balochistan’s Kech district on Monday.

According to Levies, four men riding motorcycles opened fire on the office of a road construction company in the zero-point area of Hoshab.

The two labourers were killed on the spot. They were working on an under-construction road that would link Turbat with Hoshab.

Security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. They shifted the bodies to hospital.

The dead labourers were identified as Mohammad Imran, a resident of Mirpur Khas, and Hanif, a resident of Nausheroferoz.

Former provincial minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi condemned the killings in Hoshab. “They [workers from other provinces] are playing their role in the development of Balochistan, but unfortunately hundreds of them have fallen victim to terrorism.”

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022

