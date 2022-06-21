Bizenjo says no differences in BAP

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has rejected reports of differences in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), saying reservations of some members will soon be addressed.

He was speaking at the party’s general council meeting after being elected unopposed president of BAP late on Sunday.

It may be recalled that soon after Mr Bizenjo’s election, former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani termed the BAP general council meeting “illegal”. He said the general council meeting could only be convened by the party president, thus creating ground for emergence of factions in the party.

Mr Bizenjo said a high-level advisory committee of the party has been formed to take important decisions with consensus.

CM Bizenjo said he has no grievances with any party member or MPA. There could be differences and grievances in political parties, but they could be removed through mutual understanding and talks, he added.

He said former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has his contribution in the success of BAP. He said he would always welcome Mr Alyani’s suggestions for the betterment of the party and the people of the province. “I will not criticise Mr Alyani because everyone has his own way of working, he added.

“Positions are not important for us. We should focus on our roles and work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He said all party members have been working to make BAP the most popular party of the country.

He said Balochistan is the future of Pakistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the hub of development of the country and the province. He said economic prosperity of the country is linked with the development of Balochistan.

Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjarani, Senators Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Naseebullah Bazai, Kauhda Babar, Sana Jamali and Dinesh Kumar, PTI Senator Abdul Qadir, Federal Minister Sardar Israr Tareen, members of the National Assembly Nawab­zada Khalid Magsi, Ehsanullah Reki, provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan Asse­mbly Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, Baledi, Bushra Rind, Laili Tareen, Matha Khan Kakar, Haji Mohammad Khan Torat­mankhel, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Haji Akbar Askani and others attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2022