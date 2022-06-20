DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2022

Usman Buzdar and family booked for 'illegal misappropriation' of state land in DG Khan in 1980s

Imran Gabol Published June 20, 2022 - Updated June 20, 2022 08:05pm
A file photo of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar. — APP/File
A file photo of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar. — APP/File

Corruption cases have been registered against former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and his family for "unlawful and illegal misappropriation of state land" in Dera Ghazi Khan, it emerged on Monday.

Two cases were registered on the complaint of Basheer Ahmed Chauhan on June 18 at DG Khan's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) office under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5/2/47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The first information reports (FIRs) said the complainant had submitted applications on July 28, 2018, and June 7, 2022 to DG Khan's deputy commissioner about "bogus mutations" by Buzdar and his brothers.

Chauhan's complaints said that Buzdar and his brothers had "bogusly mutated" 887 kanal and 26 marlas of state land in their favour through the land commission in connivance with DG Khan district's revenue officers and officials.

The FIRs said they already possessed over 12.5 acres of land but were still allotted state land despite Martial Law Regulation stating that anyone possessing over 12.5 acres of property was not entitled to an allotment.

Detailing the process through which they allegedly got the land transferred, the FIRs said the suspects were minors when the allotment was made. They added that DG Khan's commissioner had referred the allotment files to the deputy commissioner for an inquiry who responded that they merited no consideration since the complaints were anonymous.

The allotments were confirmed by the deputy land commissioner in 1982 and mutated in 1986, the FIRs alleged, adding that the deputy land commissioner had "fraudulently provided cover to this bogus allotment ... by giving illegal favour to the beneficiaries of the state land".

The FIRs demanded that "strict criminal action" be pursued against the allottees along with revenue officers and officials. They added that a case for cancellation of allotment was also recommended since it was "crystal clear" that state land had been "misappropriated unlawfully and illegally".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Jun 20, 2022 08:14pm
Where were government(s) all these years!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 20, 2022 08:16pm
In 1980's
Reply Recommend 0
Banana Republic
Jun 20, 2022 08:21pm
What a joke! Banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 20, 2022 08:22pm
Hahahaha. Salute to our judiciary and the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Jun 20, 2022 08:31pm
Welcome to politics Pakistan style.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 20, 2022 08:44pm
Nothing but political point scoring whilst the country is going down hill economically
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Jun 20, 2022 08:44pm
Just vindictiveness. Waste of time. The guy was probably 3 years old at that time.
Reply Recommend 0
Loran
Jun 20, 2022 08:45pm
Next is Imran and Qureshi. Though Qureshi may take U turn and join PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
Jun 20, 2022 09:06pm
that is a joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
Jun 20, 2022 09:09pm
Why were they sleeping for this long!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jun 20, 2022 09:12pm
What a joke of 4 decade. Revenge politics in Pakistan at its height never to cease
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...
Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

When high-stakes political interests are involved, then a multimillion pound secret is unlikely to remain under wraps for long.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...