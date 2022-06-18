DAWN.COM Logo

Glof alert issued for Gilgit-Baltistan

APP Published June 18, 2022 - Updated June 18, 2022 09:57am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and district disaster management authorities to stay vigilant as the glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) risk is looming amid the prevailing weather conditions.

“There is an increased possibility of Glof/flash floods, landslides and gusty winds in vulnerable areas of GB,” the NDMA advisory underscored.

The GBDMA was directed to coordinate with the departments concerned to ensure arrangement and pre-placement of necessary inventory and equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations, in case of any blockage, road closure and damage.

The departments were also told to forewarn the local community, tourists and travellers in at-risk areas to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2022

Comments (2)
Amin
Jun 18, 2022 10:55am
Good. More water for our rivers and country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 18, 2022 11:00am
There could be some way that this excess water be saved to meet dry weather.
Reply Recommend 0

