CM Mahmood orders action against people setting forests on fire

SWAT/MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the relevant agencies to expedite investigation into the forest fires so they could be brought to justice.

He issued the directives after conducting an aerial survey of the fire-affected areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Mahmood Khan said those who caused harm to the precious forests won’t be forgiven.

“Efforts made by the provincial government to reduce the impact of environmental pollution have been welcomed internationally,” he said, adding forests guaranteed the nation’s better future.

He asserted that no compromise would be made on forest protection.

Takes aerial view of devastated forests in Malakand, Hazara

Mahmood Khan ordered all the relevant agencies to ensure protection to forests.

The chief minister also paid tribute to the departments and individuals for successful firefighting operations.

Earlier, chief secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash while addressing a meeting of officials in Swat said the incidence of successive forest fires would be carefully analysed and strategies formulated to prevent such incidents in future.

The Malakand division commissioner and deputy commissioners of Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir districts were in attendance.

Dr Bangash lamented the loss of precious lives during the fire incidents, and appreciated the district administrations, other departments, and the general public for making strenuous efforts to control the fires.

Meanwhile, the Swat police on Wednesday arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in setting fire to the forest in Marghuzar hills.

The suspects were identified as Kameen and Amir Rasheed.

Malakand division commissioner said 42 FIRs had been filed, including 22 in Swat, against those allegedly involved in setting forests on fire.

Meanwhile, more fires broke out in the mountains of Tikkai and Shingrai areas of Manglawar and College Colony in Saidu Sharif.

Forest officials said Rescue 1122 and police personnel, forest department officials and civil defence volunteers managed to bring the fire under control.

Separately, Sari Gohani forest in Torghar district caught fire on Tuesday after locals tried to burn dry grass and bushes.

Zahid Khan, a local, said the villagers managed to put out the fire on Wednesday.

Another local, Rubnawaz Khan said almost all the forests in Torghar district had been hit by wildfires over the past weeks.

He said Rescue 1122 firefighting squad could not reach the forests to put out blazes because of absence of road infrastructure.

He said timber smugglers in some cases were also involved in igniting wildfires to erase traces of their illegal activities.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2022