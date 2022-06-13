DAWN.COM Logo

Victims of KP wildfires to get compensation

A Correspondent Published June 13, 2022 - Updated June 13, 2022 09:53am

SHANGLA: Adviser to prime minister on political and public affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam has promised Rs100,000 compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the wildfire incidents in Shangla.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president visited the family of the firefighter, who lost life while putting out a blaze and offered condolences on Sunday.

During the daylong visit to the district, he also opened utility stores outlets promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the district last month.

Mr Muqam said the fire incidents should be investigated, and culprits should be put behind the bars for destroying the natural beauty of the district.

He said funds for construction of the Bisham-Swat Road had been allocated. He claimed the PTI government had removed the significant project from development schemes. He said he was striving to address issues of Shangla people.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in two more mountainous parts of Shangla on Sunday morning. However, Rescue 1122 and forest teams were sent to the areas to extinguish the raging blaze.

Forest department officials said fires erupted in Chakesar and Martung tehsils.

Published in Dawn,June 13th, 2022

