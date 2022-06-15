Rickshaw driver arrested for allegedly raping teenage girl in Muzaffargarh: DPO

Police arrested a Qingqi rickshaw driver in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday on allegations of raping a teenage girl in the city's Mubarak Pur area a day ago, District Police Officer Tariq Wilayat said in a conversation with reporters.

The arrest comes hours after the first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the city's Khangarh police station on behalf of the teenage girl's stepfather under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, complainant Muhammad Ijaz told police that his stepdaughter, who is around 16 years old, left her maternal grandmother's house in a Qingqi rickshaw, also called a motorcycle-rickshaw, for his house around 1pm on Tuesday.

On the way, he said, the Qingqi broke down and so, his stepdaughter took another motorcycle-rickshaw that had arrived at the spot where the first one had broken down.

The complainant said all other passengers got off that Qingqi when it reached the Chaman Bypass, after which the driver took the three-wheeler to a deserted location.

"When [my] daughter asked him [why he was taking that route], he replied that he had to pick up some other passengers," the complainant said, adding that the driver later stopped the Qingqi at a deserted location near some bushes.

"The driver then forcefully took my stepdaughter behind the bushes and raped her," he added.

Meanwhile, the complainant continued, two passersby reached the spot after hearing his stepdaughter's shouts and subsequently, the driver fled with his Qingqi.

"My stepdaughter narrated the entire incident in the presence of witnesses," he said, adding that the driver had "committed the sinful act of kidnapping and raping my daughter".

The complainant asked the police to take legal action against the suspect.

The FIR also stated that the teenage girl was sent to the rural health centre in Khangarh for medical examination.

In other crimes to plague Muzaffargarh within the past 72 hours, a man was shot dead and two were injured when two motorcyclists opened fire on them for being stopped from harassing girls in Muzaffargarh's Khangarh locality.

Reports said a family was strolling in the morning when two men on a motorcycle came there and harassed the girls. Their father Abdul Shakoor, brother Ghafoor and Muhammad Hussain came there and caught a motorcyclist but the other man opened fire on them. Ghafoor died on the spot while Shakoor and Hussain were injured.

The injured were sent to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan. The Khangarh police registered a case.

On Monday, a man filed a criminal complaint after three robbers allegedly gang-raped his wife during a robbery at a fish farm in the area's Mauza Tabi Bhattian area.

The woman's husband had told the media that he was an employee at the fish farm of a local landlord and lived there along with his wife and children. He said that on Sunday night three robbers entered the farm by scaling its walls and tried to steal an electricity transformer installed there.

However, he said, the robbers could not unmount the transformer from the pole and barged into his house, where they took him hostage at gunpoint and gang-raped his wife in front of their children. He added that after raping his wife, the robbers snatched her earrings, collected some household items and fled.

The labourer said he had approached police soon after the incident, but police arrived five hours after he reported the incident to them.

Police officials who reached the farm collected forensic evidence and sent the rape survivor to a hospital for her medical examination.

Later, the Punjab additional inspector general had ordered DPO Wilayat to register a case of the incident, arrest the robbers and submit a report.