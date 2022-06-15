President Alvi calls for research to tackle climate change effects in GB

GILGIT: President Dr Arif Alvi has said climate change is a major threat to the future of Gilgit-Baltistan, and asked the universities in the region to promote research to tackle its effects.

Addressing the 5th convocation of the University of Baltistan, Skardu on Tuesday, he said quality education and skilled manpower were essential for GB’s sustainable development.

Dr Alvi said talented and skilled manpower was required to utilise the region’s natural resources for development and prosperity of people.

“An economic revolution can be brought about only through skilled manpower,” he stressed.

President Alvi further said he always found a new joy in coming to GB as the people here had high passion for the country’s development and stability.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, ministers, members of GB Assembly and GB Council were also in attendance.

Dr Alvi, who is also the chancellor of the university, awarded degrees to over 100 students, and distributed medals among 21 students for their outstanding performance.

President Alvi also congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers and wished them a bright future.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid welcomed the president to GB and thanked him for his knowledge, friendship and special attachment to the region’s people.

He said his government was formulating a strategy for establishing three more universities in GB with its own resources.

Dr Zakir Hussain Zakir, Vice-Chancellor, University of Baltistan Skardu, while delivering his welcome address, highlighted the efforts and initiatives taken for promotion of education and research in the university

Earlier in the day, President Alvi arrived in Skardu on a four-day visit to the region.

CM Khalid Khurshid, GB Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Zaidi, provincial ministers, chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and IGP Mohammad Saeed Wazir welcomed the president at the airport.

Meanwhile, President Alvi launched the Chief Minister Scholarship Programme for students of government schools at a separate ceremony. He also distributed cheques among the students of a girls high school in Quaidabad area of Skardu.

Mr Alvi announced to upgrade the school to higher secondary level.

Under the scholarship programme, students travelling a distance of over two kilometers to reach school would be awarded scholarships.

