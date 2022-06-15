Centre gets time to reply on overseas Pakistanis’ vote

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed time to the federal government to file a written reply on the matter of overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was hearing petitions filed by Salman Shabbir, an overseas Pakistani living in Australia, and a local citizen, Munir Ahmad, seeking implementation of the constitutional right to vote for the overseas Pakistanis.

On the court’s directions, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Omar Hameed appeared and stated that i-voting machines had been made but funding was required for the project.

An assistant attorney general told the court that funds had been issued to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) but the plan could not materialise.

The judge observed that the right of the overseas Pakistanis would be protected and enforced at any cost.

The law officer further said that the parliament had passed a bill about voting right for the overseas Pakistanis and it was pending with the president for final assent. He said a detailed report would be filed after the final approval of the law.

Justice Khan allowed time to the law officer and adjourned the hearing till June 27.

Previously, Nadra had told the court that it required a 12-month time for design, development, testing and implementation of new solution of i-voting after a contract by the ECP.

The petitioners contended that the right to participate in the election process under the Article 17 of the Constitution could not be denied to the overseas Pakistanis.

The petitioners argued that the overseas Pakistanis had not been given the right to vote in the local government election in violation of the Constitution. They asked the court to declare that the overseas Pakistanis had the right to cast vote not only in the national and provincial assemblies but in the local government election too.

TALK: Responding to the reporters outside the court, ECP Secretary Omar Hameed rejected the allegations of partiality levelled against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan by former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said the allegations were simply rubbish and added that the political parties should be careful in giving statements about the state institutions.

To another query about the next general election, he said it was up to the government to announce the election schedule; however, ECP would complete its preparation by the end of October.

The other day, PTI chairman Imran Khan had alleged that the CEC took orders from PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2022