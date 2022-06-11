Rallies in Pindi condemn BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

RAWALPINDI: Religious and political parties on Friday took out big rallies in protest along with members of civil society against defamatory comments about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by some members of the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leaders, religious scholars, Ulema and members of civil society called on the government to send a strong condemnation message to the Indian authorities against disrespect to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The speakers while addressing rallies on Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Mareer Chowk, Committee Chowk, Adiala Road and in Islamabad said they would protect the Namoos of beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) on every cost and even sacrificing their lives and would boycott the India products across Pakistan.

Charged protesters, holding placards, party flags, banners and wearing green coloured caps and ribbons also chanted slogans in favour of Prophet (peace be upon him) and against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi and other BJP leaders.

Police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary made comprehensive security arrangements for the rallies and maintaining law and order on the occasion. No untoward incident occured anywhere in twin cities.

A rally was taken out by Jamat-i- Islami with a large number of people attending the rally.

The rally was led by JI Provincial Secretary General Iqbal Khan while Deputy Secretary General Rasal Khan Babar, JI Rawalpindi Emir Syed Arif Shirazi were also accompanying him.

The speakers vehemently denounced insulting remarks to a female member of BJP and demanded complete boycott of Indian products.

Similarly, Jamait Ulema Islam (Fazl Group) led by Qazi Abdul Rashid, also carried out a big rally at Chuhur Chowk on Peshawar Road to register its protest against blasphemy committed by members of BJP.

In Liaquat Bagh, Tehreek-i- Labaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders including North Punjab Ameer Syed Inayyat Ul Haq Shah Sultanpuri, Muhammad Ali Jamal, Qari Mohammad Shafique Qadri and others also gathered and staged a protest against insulating remarks of Indian members of ruling party.

Later on, the participants also marched towards Faizabad from Liaquat Bagh.

Former Federal Minsiter Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique also organised a public rally outside Lal Haveli.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said if the Indian government failed to punish the offenders, it would tarnish the image of the country as a secular state.

He said the government should kick out Indian High Commissioner from Pakistan besides ending diplomatic relations and boycotting Indian products.

Sheikh Rashid also bashed Mian Nawaz Sharif, the former PM, for having friendship with Indian government and leaders.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against Indian leaders and urged all Muslims across the world to be united against any oppression.

The other speakers of the rally alsocalled for a boycott of Indian products until the country abandons its anti-Muslim stance.

Likewise, Senators led by Senate Chairman Saddiq Sanjrani brought out rally and handed over resolution against the blasphemous remarks of BJP leader in Indian High Commission.

Jamaat-i- Islami and other religious parties also staged a rally in Islamabad to denounce the BJP members for insulting remarks.

The participants of the rally attempted to march towards Indian High Commissioner in Diplomatic Enclave but a heavy contingent of Islamabad police, assisted by FC, stopped the marchers at Sareena Chowk.

Earlier, the district administration sealed the roads leading to Red Zone by placing containers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir, on the other hand, directed the police and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2022