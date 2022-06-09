DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2022

Arrests made over blazes in Swat, Shangla forests

Dawn Report Published June 9, 2022 - Updated June 9, 2022 09:55am
Fires had erupted in forests of four KP districts last week. — DawnNewsTV
Fires had erupted in forests of four KP districts last week. — DawnNewsTV

SWAT/SHANGLA: Divisional forest officer, Swat, Waseem Khan said on Wednesday that six persons had been arrested for their alleged involvement in setting fire to the forest in Elum and Shah Dherai areas, while in Shangla after initial investigation in wildfire cases by the forest department four people had been arrested and sent behind bars.

In Swat, Waseem Khan said that after several forest fire incidents in different parts of Swat over the past several days, the forest department, police and district administration following intelligence reports arrested six suspects, including Bakht Rawan, Dost Mohammad, Momin Khan, Dawar and Afzal, all residents of Karakar area, and Syed Rehman, a resident of Dabsar Nawagai in Barikot tehsil, for setting fire to the forest of Karakar Hill.

He said that Kabal police arrested one Shamsuddin, a resident of Shanga Char in Shah Dherai area, who was allegedly involved in setting ablaze Samsu Char Hill in Shah Dherai area.

“Further investigations are under way after registering cases against the arrested suspects under sections 436/427 and Forest Act 33 (a), while intelligence-based operations are under way against suspects who set fire to other hills in Swat district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swat deputy commissioner Junaid Khan said that about six open kutcheri events were organised on Wednesday for ensuring protection of the forest, including at Pataney area in Babuzai tehsil, Sirsenai area in Kabal tehsil, Kot area in Charbagh tehsil, Karakar area in Barikot tehsil and Miandam and Chamtalai areas.

Apart from local activists and area elders the officials of the district administration, Swat police, forest, wildlife, Swat Levies, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence participated in the events.

The DC said it was high time to create awareness among local people to plant more trees and protect the existing forests.

“Unfortunately, several forest fire incidents occurred during the past few days in some parts of Swat, which damaged the natural beauty of the forests,” he said.

He said that it was pointed out in the sessions that each community near the forest had to stay vigilant and report any such incident well in time to the administration and police.

During these sessions, the residential houses and hamlets were also identified which were vulnerable to effects of fires and it was decided that rescue operations would be ensured in any such incident.

In Shangla, the forest department registered cases against four persons for setting fire to trees in the mountains during last one week and they were sent to jail on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional forest officer, Karora circle, Zahid Hussain told this correspondent that after initial investigation in the wildfire cases by the forest department four people had been traced and FIRs registered against them in different circles of Shangla.

He said that after confessing to their crime the tehsil magistrates of Bisham, Puran and Alpuri had sent these suspects behind bars besides imposing heavy fines on them.

Bisham tehsil assistant commissioner Mohammad Jawad told this correspondent that he had imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on accused Hussain Ahmad of Shang who had set trees on fire. He said the trees destroyed were planted under the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Shang area of Bisham.

The forest official said that cases would also be registered against other people involved in the fire cases.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Charter of the economy
Updated 09 Jun, 2022

Charter of the economy

There first needs to be an agreement that cynical politicking over the economy should not be a means to gain public support.
By-election test
09 Jun, 2022

By-election test

EVEN though the appointment of a new governor in Punjab has somewhat reduced political uncertainty in the ...
Brutish behaviour
09 Jun, 2022

Brutish behaviour

IT has unfortunately become the norm in Pakistan for many members of the legal community to display uncouth ...
Energy crisis
Updated 08 Jun, 2022

Energy crisis

It is clear no single party can provide the solution to the chronic problems that plague Pakistan’s energy sector.
Unacceptable language
08 Jun, 2022

Unacceptable language

IT beggars belief that lawmakers would throw around statements that make them appear indistinguishable from the...
Livestock precautions
08 Jun, 2022

Livestock precautions

WITH around a month left before Eidul Azha, livestock markets have begun to spring up offering sacrificial animals...