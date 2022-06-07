DAWN.COM Logo

NIH launches vaccination certificate system

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2022 - Updated June 7, 2022 09:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has launched a vaccination certificate system through National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) for polio and yellow fever vaccination to meet international requirements.

The system has been launched under the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and will be operated by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). Polio and yellow fever vaccination is required for international travellers for some countries.

“The NIMS is presently supporting Covid-19 vaccination certification. All certificates can be processed individually as per personal requirements. Similar to the Covid-19 vaccination, the data of yellow fever and polio vaccination will be entered at the respective vaccine centers directly into the NIMS portal,” a statement issued by the NIH said.

The certificates can be downloaded from NIMS website separately after paying a fee of Rs100. The fee for the certificate will be charged only once. Detailed information about the process to obtain and download certificate is available at NIMS website.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2022

