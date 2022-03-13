Today's Paper | March 13, 2022

Govt mulls NCOC closure as cases drop

Ikram JunaidiPublished March 13, 2022 - Updated March 13, 2022 10:00am

ISLAMABAD: As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to decrease across the country, the government has started deliberations to close the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The responsibility to deal with the data will be given to the National Institute of Health, Centres for Disease Control (NIH-CDC).

“It should not be taken as we want to close the NCOC. Fact is that we have prepared an alternative to the NCOC which will be run by the health authorities. Moreover, we will not close the NCOC at once,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said while talking to Dawn.

“We have decided both NCOC and NIH-CDC would work simultaneously and then with the passage of time the responsibility will be given to NIH-CDC. Even in that case some of the officials of the NCOC will be shifted in the NIH-CDC,” he said.

Dr Sultan said it was not possible to deal with such issues forever. “I cannot give the exact date about the closure of NCOC, but people should know that we cannot continue with it forever,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2022

Coronavirus
Pakistan

