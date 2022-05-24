DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

No monkeypox case detected in Pakistan yet, clarifies NIH

Dawn.com Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 05:13pm
A file photo of the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. — Photo courtesy NIH website
A file photo of the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. — Photo courtesy NIH website

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday said that no cases of monkeypox cases have yet been detected in Pakistan as it clarified that 'news' to the contrary circulating on social media was "incorrect".

The clarification from the institute comes a day after it issued an alert, calling upon national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

According to the NIH, no case of the virus has been reported in Pakistan so far and steps to pre-empt a potential outbreak in the country have already been taken, with arrangements made at all airports — including medical screenings — in order to identify any infected passengers.

"The NIH clarifies that no case of monkeypox has yet been diagnosed in Pakistan," the institute stated in a statement issued today.

"The situation is being closely monitored by the health authorities," it added.

As monkeypox spreads differently from Covid-19, the NIH has encouraged people to stay informed from reliable sources on the extent of the outbreak in their community (if any), its symptoms and prevention.

The NIH alert from a day ago stated that monkeypox was a rare viral zoonotic disease that was caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Although the natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys may harbour the virus and infect people.

The alert said the disease could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, humans or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes like the eyes, nose or mouth.

The patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and lymphadenopathy.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...