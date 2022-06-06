Plea submitted to Swabi police for FIR against PM Shehbaz, PML-N leaders

SWABI: Relatives of Syed Ahmad Jan, who was killed while removing a container during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s Azadi March on May 25 in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahor city police station, on Sunday submitted an application in the local police station for registering an FIR over his death against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, various other leaders of his ruling party and officials of motorway and Punjab police.

The application, copy available with this correspondent, was submitted by the deceased’s elder brother Mahmood Jan and brother-in-law Yousaf Khan in Chota Lahor police station.

When contacted, SP investigation Fayyaz Khan confirmed that police had received the complaint and they were looking into the matter to register the FIR or not.

In the application, they demanded that the FIR be registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, PML-N central vice-president Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, inspector general of motorway police, IG Punjab, regional police officer, Rawalpindi, district police officer of Attock and other leaders and officials.

Application has been filed by relatives of PTI activist who died during Azadi March while removing container from motorway

The deceased Ahmad Jan belonged to Mian Gul village of Mardan district and he was killed when the Azadi March caravan led by Imran Khan was on way to Islamabad from Swabi’s Wali Interchange.

The application states that Ahmad Jan was using his democratic right to participate in the march and in the limits of Chota Lahor he was killed when they were removing containers, placed on the motorway on the directives of the aforementioned leaders and officials.

Mahmood Jan and Yousaf Khan claimed in the application that these leaders and officials were responsible for Ahmad’s death and as such they were demanding registration of a murder case against them.

They said that Sohail Jan Swatiof Ouch tehsil, Lower Dir district, who was injured during removal of the containers, was a witness to the incident.

They stated that Syed Ahmadparticipated in the Azadi March to exercise his democratic right, but that right was taken away by the government. They said the bridge was closed illegally by placing containers at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif and others.

“My brother fell down from the bridge in an attempt to remove a container,” Mahmood Khan stated.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2022