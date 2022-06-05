DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2022

Indus annually delivers 10,000 tonnes of macro-plastics to Arabian Sea: WB

Amin Ahmed Published June 5, 2022 - Updated June 5, 2022 08:03am
The minor tributaries of the Indus. — File photo by Kohi Marri
The minor tributaries of the Indus. — File photo by Kohi Marri

ISLAMABAD: The River Indus delivers around 10,000 tonnes of macro-plastics to the Arabian Sea each year, according to a World Bank survey made available on Saturday.

The survey, titled ‘Plastic Waste: A Journey Down the Indus River Basin in Pakistan’, is a first-of-its-kind field study undertaken along the Indus river basin to quantify the amount of waste, particularly plastics, leaking into the river system.

It warned that the perennial presence of plastic waste in the Indus and its tributaries is a recent addition to the already extensive list of threats to water quality, ecological health, and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

Nine sampling sites were selected for the study based on multiple criteria including geographical location, population dependent on the river, tourism or industrial activity, and trans-boundary importance. Sites were selected along the tributaries of the river as well as on the Indus itself, encompassing the entire river basin.

The field survey was conducted across nine locations along the Indus river and its tributaries, spanning 2,032 kilometres.

It pointed out that a proportion of plastic waste generated upstream of the barrages likely got siphoned into canals when irrigation water is withdrawn at barrages. It said the Indus was not the only source of plastic litter pollution into the Arabian Sea. The Malir and Lyari rivers, passing through the city of Karachi and draining into the Arabian Sea, also carried significant macro-plastic loads leading out into the sea from the coastline.

Green waste, which is not considered a significant pollutant despite being the second largest waste fraction found, constitutes 25pc of the total solid waste collected during the survey, and is the second largest waste fraction found in the study.

Textile waste is the third most significant waste type, which also contributes to plastic pollution in the Indus river system. Sixty per cent of apparel fibres consumed globally are synthetic in nature, containing plastic polymers such as nylon, acrylic, polyester, and polyamide.

The textile industry is the fourth largest consumer of plastic in Pakistan, consuming 280,000 tonnes of plastic annually. The textile industry is also responsible for 13pc of plastic waste generated in the country.

The survey found that the proportion of high-value recyclables such as metal, glass, paper and cardboard is low.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2022

Environment
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving Earth
05 Jun, 2022

Saving Earth

FIFTY years ago today, countries worried by the pressing environmental concerns faced by a planet they shared, came...
Excellent cricket
05 Jun, 2022

Excellent cricket

ON the back of a disastrous World Cup campaign, the Twenty20 and One-Day International series wins against Sri Lanka...
Karachi fire
Updated 05 Jun, 2022

Karachi fire

An investigation team needs to determine why a superstore was allowed to turn a residential building’s basement.
Moody’s downgrade
Updated 04 Jun, 2022

Moody’s downgrade

The rating agency is reasonable in expecting that the government cannot deliver stability in its short tenure.
Water shortages
04 Jun, 2022

Water shortages

THIS summer has unpredictably turned out to be the driest in most parts of the country in many decades. No wonder...
Palestine killings
04 Jun, 2022

Palestine killings

THE murder of four Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories by Israeli forces over a period of two days...