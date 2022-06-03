Haripur resident commits suicide after killing wife

HARIPUR: A man allegedly committed suicide after he shot dead his wife in a remote village of Khanpur tehsil, police said here on Thursday.

The police said that Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Sarbroot village, shot dead his wife Shabana Bibi, 34, for unknown reason.

They said that after some time his body was spotted in the hilly area of the village.

The police said a pistol was also found near the body of Imtiaz which showed that the man had committed suicide. They, however, said that investigation was under way.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2022