DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2022

Police asked to ensure absconders’ arrest in Jazlan murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 3, 2022 - Updated June 3, 2022 09:33am

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the police remand of two suspects held for their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to the murder of young student Jazlan Faisal in Bahria Town Karachi.

The investigating officer produced suspects Hasnain and his father Faiz Muhammad Khan before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim on the expiry of their physical remand and sought extension in their remand.

The IO submitted that the suspects were required to be further interrogated in order to arrest Hasnain’s three friends — Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and Inshal.

Granting the request, the magistrate extended the remand of both the suspects in police custody for two days.

The IO was also told to ensure arrest of the absconding suspects and produce them before the court on the next date.

According to the police, Hasnain had allegedly quarrelled with Jazlan, a student of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts (ICMA), upon being asked to stop reckless driving. Later Hasnain, along with his friends, chased the victim`s car and opened fire near Bahria Town`s ‘Eifel Tower’.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Grandiose rhetoric
Updated 03 Jun, 2022

Grandiose rhetoric

After being ousted from the centre, PTI has twisted ‘neutrality’ into a pejorative.
03 Jun, 2022

Balochistan LG polls

THE preliminary, unofficial results of local government elections held in the majority of Balochistan’s districts...
03 Jun, 2022

Rescue service

WHILE the launch of the Rescue 1122 by the Sindh government is a welcome step, one can justifiably ask what took the...
Updated 02 Jun, 2022

Ready for elections?

It appears from recent developments that system is ready for general election, even if timeline for polls remains moot.
02 Jun, 2022

Increasing food prices

THE low-middle-income families, who usually purchase their groceries from government-run utility stores to save...
02 Jun, 2022

Russian oil

AS high global oil prices hit all sectors of the economy, and with more petroleum price shocks in the pipeline, the...