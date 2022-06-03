Police asked to ensure absconders’ arrest in Jazlan murder case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the police remand of two suspects held for their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to the murder of young student Jazlan Faisal in Bahria Town Karachi.

The investigating officer produced suspects Hasnain and his father Faiz Muhammad Khan before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim on the expiry of their physical remand and sought extension in their remand.

The IO submitted that the suspects were required to be further interrogated in order to arrest Hasnain’s three friends — Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and Inshal.

Granting the request, the magistrate extended the remand of both the suspects in police custody for two days.

The IO was also told to ensure arrest of the absconding suspects and produce them before the court on the next date.

According to the police, Hasnain had allegedly quarrelled with Jazlan, a student of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts (ICMA), upon being asked to stop reckless driving. Later Hasnain, along with his friends, chased the victim`s car and opened fire near Bahria Town`s ‘Eifel Tower’.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2022